Portland, OR

Oregon governor candidate Kotek holds reproductive rights roundtable

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights has been a topic widely discussed following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek held a roundtable to discuss that very topic. "Access to health care is something I’ve worked on for years,...
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
Ridgefield teachers approve new contract after six-day strike

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield teachers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of a new three-year contract, after an at-times blistering teachers’ strike. The Ridgefield Education Association said in a news release that 99% of its members voted for the new contract. Teachers went on strike Friday, Sept. 9 and...
Portland Public Schools are expanding a free meal program to 53 schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is extending its free meal program, now offering no-cost breakfasts and lunches at 53 of its 81 schools. Whitney Ellersick with PPS Nutrition Services says it’s about bringing everyone to the table. We want to make sure we’re always challenging ourselves to...
Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
I-84 closures coming this weekend; Tri-met working on a new bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A KATU traffic alert,in two days both directions of I-84 will shut down near the I-205 interchange. The closure will last the entire weekend, starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, September 23. I-84 should reopen by 4:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25. This is all for work...
Crew 30 wraps up McIver Fire in Clackamas County

A crew of firefighters recently wrapped up the McIver Fire, which broke out earlier this month near Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Crew 30 was part of the initial attack, helping Estacada Fire District, Clackamas Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry contain the 28-acre fire. “Crews transitioned...
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools expands dual-language programs

Salem-Keizer Public Schools have expanded its dual-language programs to reach more of its youngest learners. The district recognizes they are a majority 'minority' school district. Many families in the district are Spanish-speaking. "We want families and students of all our communities to feel proud that they have two languages and...
Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
Strategies to save at the grocery store as inflation drives up prices

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making life expensive, especially at the grocery store. Prices for certain items are the highest they've been in decades. The latest report from August shows the cost of eggs is up 40% year-over-year. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17%. Overall, the “food at home” category shows year-over-year increases of 13.5%. That’s the largest 12-month spike for groceries since 1979.
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
