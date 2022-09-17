Read full article on original website
Oregon governor candidate Kotek holds reproductive rights roundtable
PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights has been a topic widely discussed following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek held a roundtable to discuss that very topic. "Access to health care is something I’ve worked on for years,...
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
New Data: Summer shootings down in some Portland neighborhoods, up in others
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shootings declined dramatically in several Portland neighborhoods and citywide between May and August this year compared to the same months last year despite some neighborhoods seeing a similar level of violence or even an increase in that same timeframe, a KATU analysis of police shooting data found.
Ridgefield teachers approve new contract after six-day strike
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield teachers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of a new three-year contract, after an at-times blistering teachers’ strike. The Ridgefield Education Association said in a news release that 99% of its members voted for the new contract. Teachers went on strike Friday, Sept. 9 and...
Portland Public Schools are expanding a free meal program to 53 schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is extending its free meal program, now offering no-cost breakfasts and lunches at 53 of its 81 schools. Whitney Ellersick with PPS Nutrition Services says it’s about bringing everyone to the table. We want to make sure we’re always challenging ourselves to...
No indictment against former Oregon doctor accused of abuse, push for AG to reopen case
Dozens of women and children who claim they were sexually abused by their doctor say they'll continue to push for his criminal prosecution, despite a grand jury choosing not to indict the former West Linn doctor. The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office said it can’t move forward with prosecution, because...
Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
I-84 closures coming this weekend; Tri-met working on a new bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A KATU traffic alert,in two days both directions of I-84 will shut down near the I-205 interchange. The closure will last the entire weekend, starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, September 23. I-84 should reopen by 4:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25. This is all for work...
Crew 30 wraps up McIver Fire in Clackamas County
A crew of firefighters recently wrapped up the McIver Fire, which broke out earlier this month near Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Crew 30 was part of the initial attack, helping Estacada Fire District, Clackamas Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry contain the 28-acre fire. “Crews transitioned...
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
'No credible threat' after reports of someone possibly near Reynolds HS with a gun
Reynolds School District said there’s “no credible threat” after investigating reports of someone with a gun near the Reynolds High School campus on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said. The district said that earlier in the day Tuesday it got word from someone who said they saw a...
Salem-Keizer Public Schools expands dual-language programs
Salem-Keizer Public Schools have expanded its dual-language programs to reach more of its youngest learners. The district recognizes they are a majority 'minority' school district. Many families in the district are Spanish-speaking. "We want families and students of all our communities to feel proud that they have two languages and...
Salem bar employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect turns out to be roommate; both arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police detectives arrested a suspect accused of robbing a Salem tavern at gunpoint earlier this month, as well as the employee they robbed, after finding out the two were roommates. At about 11:30 a.m. on September 4, an employee at the Graveyard Bar reported being robbed...
Police arrest would-be kidnapper in Northwest Portland; suspect faces multiple charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday afternoon, September 19, at about 2:30 p.m., Portland Police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st Street and Davis Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked on several charges including:. Menacing. Unlawful use of...
Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man
A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
Strategies to save at the grocery store as inflation drives up prices
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making life expensive, especially at the grocery store. Prices for certain items are the highest they've been in decades. The latest report from August shows the cost of eggs is up 40% year-over-year. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17%. Overall, the “food at home” category shows year-over-year increases of 13.5%. That’s the largest 12-month spike for groceries since 1979.
Vancouver Police: Suspect flees after fight, shooting passenger in vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say they responded to a disturbance with a weapons call around 6:20 p.m., when they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim, applying chest seals...
Semi, cement truck crash partially blocks Highway 47 near Forest Grove
A cement truck collided with a semi-trailer on Monday along Highway 47, Forest Grove Fire said. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near the Martin Road intersection. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash. Forest Grove Fire said the intersection is partially blocked, however, Forest...
Police: Keizer man stabs woman who tried to protect another woman during domestic dispute
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, Keizer Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 3800 Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police say they determined a man and woman were involved in an argument when another female stepped in and tried to protect the woman from the man. The...
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
