Carlton, OR

DUII driver arrested after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221

SALEM, OR
Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.
SALEM, OR
Newberg, OR
Yamhill, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Carlton, OR
Oregon Accidents
Yamhill County, OR
Driver Faces Charges In Fatal Crash In Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
LONGVIEW, WA
Wanted man injured during arrest in Salem

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Salem police identified the suspect as Daniel Aniceto Garcia of Salem. Police said he was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation for domestic assault. They said he was also wanted on first-degree burglary charges in three separate cases. Salem police said even though no...
SALEM, OR
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove Police Log: Humans argue over dogs' dispute

The Forest Grove Police Department makes peace and answers calls from Sept. 2-8, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 2 Officers rolled up on a disturbance where a woman with a small dog was seen yelling at a man in a car with two larger dogs. Police sorted out that the dispute was due to the dogs audibly expressing their dislike of one another. No crime....
FOREST GROVE, OR
Keizer man arrested for domestic violence after stabbing woman

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Northeast Cherry Avenue in Keizer and found that a man and a woman were involved in an argument when another woman intervened to protect the woman from the man. The man allegedly stabbed the woman who intervened.
KEIZER, OR
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant

The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR
7-year-old Oregon girl sleeps through kidnapping, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities said a 7-year-old girl is back with her family after being kidnapped and may be unaware of what happened because she slept through the entire ordeal. Portland police issued an alert Sunday about Yamilet Martinez. Officers said they responded to reports of a stolen car with...
Hwy. 221 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 21

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier De Jesus Antonio, (31) of Salem, drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway while negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across southbound lanes and struck several trees. Passengers in the Chevrolet: Brando Segundo De Jesus (21) sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Amador Alvaro (25) of Salem and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua (20) of Salem were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Gerardo De Santos, (28) of Salem was uninjured and released from the scene. Javier De Jesus Antonio was arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering X4, Coercion, Assault III X2, and Manslaughter 2. A BAC of .13% was obtained four hours after the crash. Hwy 221 was affected for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance and ODOT.
SALEM, OR
Malnourished animals, stolen vehicles found outside Oregon City

State police say illegal marijuana operation involved eight people living on property with 75 acres.Authorities recovered more than they were bargaining for during a search of an illegal marijuana operation just south of Oregon City on Sept. 13. Oregon State Police said their search of 22 greenhouses found not only a large amount of marijuana, but also more than a dozen animals and multiple stolen vehicles. While executing a search warrant on South Criteser Road, OSP said they found nine horses and four cattle who were malnourished, and in need of veterinary care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine...
OREGON CITY, OR

