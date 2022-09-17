Read full article on original website
Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.
KATU.com
Forest Grove Police identify murder suspect from Sunday night's shooting
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Forest Grove Police department has identified the suspect in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Forest Grove shooting leaves one dead; Police say no threat to community. Police say 38-year-old David Baynes of Carlton, shot and killed a...
Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man
A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
Wanted man injured during arrest in Salem
UPDATE: On Wednesday, Salem police identified the suspect as Daniel Aniceto Garcia of Salem. Police said he was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation for domestic assault. They said he was also wanted on first-degree burglary charges in three separate cases. Salem police said even though no...
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
Forest Grove Police Log: Humans argue over dogs' dispute
The Forest Grove Police Department makes peace and answers calls from Sept. 2-8, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 2 Officers rolled up on a disturbance where a woman with a small dog was seen yelling at a man in a car with two larger dogs. Police sorted out that the dispute was due to the dogs audibly expressing their dislike of one another. No crime....
Keizer man arrested for domestic violence after stabbing woman
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Northeast Cherry Avenue in Keizer and found that a man and a woman were involved in an argument when another woman intervened to protect the woman from the man. The man allegedly stabbed the woman who intervened.
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
Family of man shot, killed by Longview police files wrongful death lawsuit
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The family of a 33-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in Longview, Washington nearly two years ago, has launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department and the officers involved. The man was fatally shot as he was running away and...
7-year-old Oregon girl sleeps through kidnapping, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities said a 7-year-old girl is back with her family after being kidnapped and may be unaware of what happened because she slept through the entire ordeal. Portland police issued an alert Sunday about Yamilet Martinez. Officers said they responded to reports of a stolen car with...
Hwy. 221 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 21
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier De Jesus Antonio, (31) of Salem, drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway while negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across southbound lanes and struck several trees. Passengers in the Chevrolet: Brando Segundo De Jesus (21) sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Amador Alvaro (25) of Salem and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua (20) of Salem were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Gerardo De Santos, (28) of Salem was uninjured and released from the scene. Javier De Jesus Antonio was arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering X4, Coercion, Assault III X2, and Manslaughter 2. A BAC of .13% was obtained four hours after the crash. Hwy 221 was affected for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance and ODOT.
‘This was a massive effort’: PPB sergeant details recovery of 7-year-old girl
The girl was found about 10 minutes after an Amber Alert was sent out.
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Longview (Longview, WA)
A Longview Fire crew was dispatched to an SUV that had rolled several times and landed upside down near 26th Avenue on Industrial Way. Upon the arrival of the crew, they found several bystanders attempting to rescue the SUV occupants. The bystanders could rescue a newborn and 5-year-old from an SUV, and an adult had exited.
Malnourished animals, stolen vehicles found outside Oregon City
State police say illegal marijuana operation involved eight people living on property with 75 acres.Authorities recovered more than they were bargaining for during a search of an illegal marijuana operation just south of Oregon City on Sept. 13. Oregon State Police said their search of 22 greenhouses found not only a large amount of marijuana, but also more than a dozen animals and multiple stolen vehicles. While executing a search warrant on South Criteser Road, OSP said they found nine horses and four cattle who were malnourished, and in need of veterinary care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine...
