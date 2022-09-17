Take a drive to Fox Ridge Trail which has some of the best views of the city and find this walkout ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an oversized garage. Front of the home is brick. Welcoming front porch brings you in to this home. Wood floors in main floor living areas, all 4 bedrooms and lower level family room. 9 x 9 entry foyer with coat closet nearby. On the right of entry is french doors leading to office and on the left is the formal dining room. Large living room has coffered ceiling, 2 sided gas FP, and lots of windows. Other side of FP is a great place to start the day in the hearth room. This is open to the kitchen with dining area with access to the deck. Kitchen has granite counters, oak cabinets and all appliances stay. Half bath is nearby for guests as well as a large laundry room. Double doors lead in to the master BR with pop up ceiling and access to private deck. The master bathroom has double vanity, oak cabs, jetted tub, shower, toilet room and a 11 x 5 + 4 x 4 WIC. The second BR on the main has a double closet and there is a full bathroom with tile floor and tub/shower combo. Wood stairs lead to the lower level with a large family room with a wet bar and walkout to patio and back yard. 2 more nice sized bedrooms each have lots of windows. The 3/4 bathroom can be accessed by hall and is off one the the bedrooms. Finished storage room has 2 cedar walls and there is another storage area as well. This home has lots of room for family and friends to gather.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO