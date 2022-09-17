Read full article on original website
PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational
TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
Sioux City Musketeers begin 51st season at USHL Fall Classic
Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City begins its championship defense at 11...
Score no more: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense breaks down Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0
A suffocating defense helped Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln handle Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County
SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car. Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
Sioux City community welcomed into the new Hunt Elementary school
SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County
LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County. The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments...
Sioux City Council says no to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City Council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan...
Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Take a drive to Fox Ridge Trail which has some of the best views of the city and find this walkout ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an oversized garage. Front of the home is brick. Welcoming front porch brings you in to this home. Wood floors in main floor living areas, all 4 bedrooms and lower level family room. 9 x 9 entry foyer with coat closet nearby. On the right of entry is french doors leading to office and on the left is the formal dining room. Large living room has coffered ceiling, 2 sided gas FP, and lots of windows. Other side of FP is a great place to start the day in the hearth room. This is open to the kitchen with dining area with access to the deck. Kitchen has granite counters, oak cabinets and all appliances stay. Half bath is nearby for guests as well as a large laundry room. Double doors lead in to the master BR with pop up ceiling and access to private deck. The master bathroom has double vanity, oak cabs, jetted tub, shower, toilet room and a 11 x 5 + 4 x 4 WIC. The second BR on the main has a double closet and there is a full bathroom with tile floor and tub/shower combo. Wood stairs lead to the lower level with a large family room with a wet bar and walkout to patio and back yard. 2 more nice sized bedrooms each have lots of windows. The 3/4 bathroom can be accessed by hall and is off one the the bedrooms. Finished storage room has 2 cedar walls and there is another storage area as well. This home has lots of room for family and friends to gather.
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
Woodbury County sees drop in positive COVID tests
SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is falling in Woodbury County. The county saw a 39% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 115 positive tests, which is down from the 190 positive tests reported on Sept. 6.
Ex-Cherokee cop gets probation for hitting 6-year-old girl with pickup
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A former Cherokee police officer has been placed on probation for failing to stop his pickup truck after striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection. Michael McGee, 53, of Cherokee, pleaded guilty Friday in Cherokee County District Court to failure to stop at the scene...
18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
