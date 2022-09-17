ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Electric car charging stations to be installed along these Kansas highways

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHIwB_0hytHXwP00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A new high-powered electric vehicle charging network is set to be installed along Kansas highways.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas plan has been approved and will reportedly receive $39.5 million over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. Initial program funding will be matched with local funding to construct direct current fast charges (DCFC) along designated EV charging corridors.

Those corridors consist of I-70, I-35, I-135, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line. When the project is completed, it will result in nearly 1,600 miles of Kansas interstates and highways with readily accessible fast-charging stations.

Vassar post office temporarily closes

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, and DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification Manager. “With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EVs will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

A total of 35 other states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have also received approval for their own EV charging station plans. To learn more about Charge Up Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 15

Dean Parr
4d ago

Our corrupt government failed to tell you all charging stations are run by diesel or gas LOL45!!! Also to replace the batteries every 6 months cost stupid 2000.00 dollars LOL45!!! Also battery disposal is more harmful to our environment than 300 years of fossil fuels!!!

Reply(2)
6
Kep-Ha
4d ago

a joke!! it takes fossil fuels to power these stations... no fossil fuel, no phone, no car, no farming, no flying, no watch.... BTW: Our petroleum reserve is the lowest it's been in decades... selling our oil to China and buying from Iran, Venezuela, and OPEC who hate us.... wake up America!!

Reply
5
Pureblood
5d ago

The money would be better spent helping homeless Veterans and families

Reply(3)
11
Related
KSNT News

How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Government
City
Vassar, KS
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home

KSNF/KODE — The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December. The timing of the rollout was announced today (9/20) by Northrop Grumman. The aeronautics technology company won the contract in 2015 […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Wind Power#Ev#I 70 I 35 I 135#Dcfc#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

I-70 crash in Wabaunsee Co. sends 1 to hospital

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Oklahoma man was injured Monday when his truck flipped several times along I-70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old man from Oklahoma was eastbound on I-70 when his 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 entered the center median, overcorrected and flipped several times. The crash happened at 7 a.m. just […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases. Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
ULYSSES, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
KSNT News

What pumpkin patches are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s almost time for fall and that means pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. 27 News has put together a list of pumpkin patches open in northeast Kansas this fall that you can check out. The following list was created with the help of travelks.com. Pome on the Range Orchard & Winery […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy