Sunriver, OR

Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital

Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top. Someone...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Applications open for vacant Bend-La Pine School Board seat

The Bend-La Pine School District says it is seeking candidates to fill its now vacant seat on the school board. It comes after board member Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez recently resigned. The person selected will serve from Dec. 13 until June 20, 2023. Applications are being taken until Oct. 11 at...
BEND, OR
▶️ Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment

At least three Central Oregon school districts are reporting a slight increase in enrollment from the last school year. The Redmond School District reports a 1% increase in enrolled students from last year. The total: 7,129 students. Up 62 students from 2021-22. The loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions seem to...
REDMOND, OR
▶️ Northeast Bend 7-year-old found safe after alert sent to public

Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
BEND, OR
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
