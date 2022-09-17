Read full article on original website
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
▶️ 3rd Street construction in Bend: 1 project wrapping up, but another to begin
If you drive down 3rd Street in Bend, you’ve come across multiple construction projects. One is on 3rd Street and Olney Avenue, where flaggers are in place to help direct traffic. The other is on 3rd Street and Mervin Sampels Road where the department of motor vehicles office is...
Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital
Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top. Someone...
Applications open for vacant Bend-La Pine School Board seat
The Bend-La Pine School District says it is seeking candidates to fill its now vacant seat on the school board. It comes after board member Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez recently resigned. The person selected will serve from Dec. 13 until June 20, 2023. Applications are being taken until Oct. 11 at...
▶️ Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment
At least three Central Oregon school districts are reporting a slight increase in enrollment from the last school year. The Redmond School District reports a 1% increase in enrolled students from last year. The total: 7,129 students. Up 62 students from 2021-22. The loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions seem to...
▶️ Northeast Bend 7-year-old found safe after alert sent to public
Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture
A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
▶️ 2022 election nears, but Central Oregon clerks still get requests about 2020
The 2022 midterm election is seven weeks away. And while local elections offices are trying to get ready for that, they are seeing a trend. Not about 2022. But about interest — still — in the aftermath of the 2020 election. “The records requests have really increased since...
