Field hockey: Undefeated West Essex tops Glen Ridge for seventh shutout
Senior Gianna Macrino tallied four goals while freshman Adelaide Minnella notched three goals and two assists as unbeaten West Essex overpowered Glen Ridge 8-0 in North Caldwell for its seventh shutout. Senior Cielle McInerney put up a goal and three assists for West Essex (7-0). Glen Ridge fell to 0-5-1.
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt’s goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
The weather is beginning to change, which means every football game feels different, too. Teams are gearing up for the middle of their respective schedules, and the games mean more. Rivalries will see their next edition, and teams are looking to gain an edge in the standings before October arrives.
Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Northern Burlington shuts down Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Ariel Sprague struck twice while Rylee Boston and Megan Renninger each found the net as Northern Burlington won on the road, 4-0, over Bordentown. Emma Hoppe made one save for the shutout for Northern Burlington (6-1), which 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 1-5. The N.J. High...
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter. Lily...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8. The N.J....
Lakeland scores late in win over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap
Gianna Peralta and Megan Szanto provided the goals as Lakeland rallied to win on the road, 2-0, over Wayne Hills. Lakeland (6-0) took 15 shots on goal overall but played to a scoreless tie at the game’s midpoint. Cohen Becca stopped 13 shots for Wayne Hills (2-4). The N.J....
Rivalry renewed as No. 13 Hunterdon Central, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan battle to OT tie
After the final horn sounded on Wednesday afternoon signaling a double-overtime 1-1 tie, the Bridgewater-Raritan and Hunterdon Central players were already talking about the next time they would face each other. “It’s a disappointing result at the moment, but we’ll get another shot at them next time,” Bridgewater-Raritan senior Chris...
Dynamic duo powers Roxbury past Montville - Boys soccer recap
Asher and Aiden Metz scored three goals apiece for Roxbury in a 6-1 victory over Montville in Succasunna.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4). The N.J....
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Robbinsville stays unbeaten, fending off determined West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Robbinsville remained undefeated with a 5-3 win at West Windsor-Plainsboro on Wednesday but the victory didn’t turn out to be nearly as easy as it might have appeared at first. For a half, the Ravens cranked up their offense behind three unanswered goals by the area’s leading goal scorer,...
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista’s goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3). The N.J. High...
