Randolph, NJ

NJ.com

Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris

Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Union - Field hockey recap

Union is now 0-5.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham

Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap

Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap

Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap

Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

