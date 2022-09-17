ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU announces $100 million fundraising campaign

By Terry Craig
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University announced a $100 million fundraising campaign titled ‘Be So Bold’ at the Hulman Center on Friday.

Students and members of the campaign cabinet revealed the goal at the end of the event in celebration of ISU’s largest-ever fundraising campaign.

ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said the campaign raised 62% of the goal during the ‘quiet phase’.

“This campaign’s success is a message about people believing in our mission and making a commitment to invest in strengthening our capacity to educate and graduate more Indiana State University students,” Curtis said.

Scholarships, Experiential Learning, Faculty Excellence and Sycamore Athletics are the four priorities of the campaign. For each priority, there was a video and a speaker talking about the impact it has on ISU students.

Student and ISU Presidential Scholar Corey Christman spoke in his nursing scrubs about the benefits of scholarships.

“I stand before you in my ISU nursing scrubs, without a tie, without a jacket, and with shoes that don’t shine,” Christman said. “ISU didn’t just provide me with a scholarship, they provided me with the ability to make sure that their generosity and care doesn’t stop with me.”

The campaign co-chairs are Paul and Susan Chaney and Larry and Buffy Boulet. The Chaneys and Larry Boulet are ISU graduates.

“Our ask is for you to take that bold step and help inspire the next generation of Sycamores to fulfill their dreams,” Paul Chaney said.

