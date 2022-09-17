Read full article on original website
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
Overbrook over Penns Grove- Girls soccer recap
Isabella Boyle had a goal and an assist to lead Overbrook to a 3-2 win over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Gianna Simon and Anaya Stone each scored for Overbrook (1-3). Madison Davis made 11 saves in the win. A'Mani Taylor scored both goals for Penns Grove (0-5).
Unbeaten West Deptford edges No. 7 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern struck first while Kassidy Yarusso notched what proved to be the game-winner as West Deptford won at home, 2-1, over Haddonfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Paige Duczkowski saved eight shots to preserve the win for West Deptford (6-0), which led 2-0 at the start of the final period.
South Amboy squeezes past Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Senior Angel Barillas scored twice to help lift South Amboy to a 3-2 win over Woodbridge Magnet in Woodbridge. Senior Giovanni Pepe added a goal for South Amboy (2-3), which won its second straight after opening the season with three straight losses. Senior Mahir Dhoka and sophomore Sujal Dhoka each...
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Hammonton edges Millville - Boys soccer recap
Carter Bailey and John Waddell each knocked in a goal as Hammonton won on the road, 2-1, over Millville. Michael Darnell stopped 10 of 11 shots to preserve the win for Hammonton (3-2-2), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Drew Finch converted a pass from Shaun McCarthy to...
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout.
Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
LaMarc Rex and Jack O'Brien scored first-half goals for Oakcrest in its 2-1 win over Lower Cape May in Hamilton. Kelvin Urena and Gabriella Dittus recorded one assist each in the victory.
Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap
Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Sophomore keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an...
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
Sussex Tech over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Mohamed Fofanah starred for Sussex Tech with two goals and one assist in its 3-0 win over Lenape Valley in Sparta. Shane Tully added one goal in the victory.
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for...
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Sparta over No. 16 Morris Knolls- Girls soccer recap
Abigail Pierson and Grace McDonald each had a goal to lead Sparta to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 in Sparta. Juliana Dolinski and Ella Collins each had an assist for Sparta (3-2). Julianna Critchley scored the lone goal for Morris Knolls (5-1).
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
Boys Soccer: Pitman scores three unanswered to top Gloucester Catholic
Elijah Crispin scored two goals with an assist to lead Pitman to a 3-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. Gloucester Catholic (1-3) received a goal from Nick Renz to take a 1-0 lead in the second half. But Crispin tied it up, and Hudson Rue scored what proved to be the game-winner. Crispin added an insurance tally late.
