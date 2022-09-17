ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Fly ball bounces off Cleveland outfielder's head

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago

That's what you call keeping your head in the game.

Steven Kwan had a Jose Canseco moment Friday night when a fly ball bounced off the top of his head. The only difference for Kwan from Canseco's famous gaffe bounced off his head and over the wall for a home run, whereas the ball that treated Kwan's head like a springboard was a foul ball.

It happened in the sixth inning when Nick Gordon of the Twins lofted a fly ball down the left field line, and it appeared to hit the protective netting before dropping like a rock on top of Kwan.

The same thing happened to White Sox outfielder Luis Robert in 2021, though the ball that hit him in the head ricocheted like a rocket and landed for a run-scoring hit.

Scott S.
4d ago

check out Jose Consesco, on YouTube. Ball hit him on the head and went over the fence in Cleveland for a home run. it is a classic

