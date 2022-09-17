Mohamed Fofanah starred for Sussex Tech with two goals and one assist in its 3-0 win over Lenape Valley in Sparta. Shane Tully added one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO