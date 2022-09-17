Read full article on original website
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
South Amboy squeezes past Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Senior Angel Barillas scored twice to help lift South Amboy to a 3-2 win over Woodbridge Magnet in Woodbridge. Senior Giovanni Pepe added a goal for South Amboy (2-3), which won its second straight after opening the season with three straight losses. Senior Mahir Dhoka and sophomore Sujal Dhoka each...
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for...
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Lyndhurst over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise delivered two goals and two assists while Ali Celik tallied a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst won on the road, 5-2, over North Arlington. Jorge Pelaez and Jonas Amaral rounded out the scoring for Lyndhurst (3-2), which outshot North Arlington (3-3) by 18-9. Tomas Custodio and Nicholas...
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Unbeaten West Deptford edges No. 7 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern struck first while Kassidy Yarusso notched what proved to be the game-winner as West Deptford won at home, 2-1, over Haddonfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Paige Duczkowski saved eight shots to preserve the win for West Deptford (6-0), which led 2-0 at the start of the final period.
Mount Olive over Morristown - Girls soccer recap
Bella Duteau and Tehya Schueten each scored in the first half as Mount Olive won on the road, 2-1, over Morristown. Mount Olive remains unbeaten at 5-0-1 while Morristown is now 2-2. Anna Szporn scored before the break in the loss.
Sparta over No. 16 Morris Knolls- Girls soccer recap
Abigail Pierson and Grace McDonald each had a goal to lead Sparta to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 in Sparta. Juliana Dolinski and Ella Collins each had an assist for Sparta (3-2). Julianna Critchley scored the lone goal for Morris Knolls (5-1).
Sussex Tech over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Mohamed Fofanah starred for Sussex Tech with two goals and one assist in its 3-0 win over Lenape Valley in Sparta. Shane Tully added one goal in the victory.
Dynamic duo powers Roxbury past Montville - Boys soccer recap
Asher and Aiden Metz scored three goals apiece for Roxbury in a 6-1 victory over Montville in Succasunna.
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap
Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin's game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3.
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5.
