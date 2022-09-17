Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Evansville Wartime Museum welcomes World War II aircraft
The Evansville Wartime Museum is celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four unique World War II aircraft. The B-29 Superfortress, named FiFi, is the most advanced bomber of WWII. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war. It is the same type of plane used to drop the atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville celebrates the arrival of fall with a Wine Walk
Downtown Evansville is ushering in the fall season with their annual Wine Walk. Adam Trinkle from Downtown Evansville joined 44News This Morning to explain the event, and what it means for local businesses. The event happens Friday, September 30 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M along Main Street. Twelve wine...
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks chosen as Grand Marshal for 2022 Fall Festival Main Parade
Officials with the West Side Nut Club have announced their pick for this year's Fall Festival Main Parade Grand Marshal. An announcement made by the Nut Club on Wednesday says they've chosen Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks as the Grand Marshal for this year's Main Parade. Just over a year...
wamwamfm.com
Successful Chevy Carfest Weekend
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest Weekend was another big success over the weekend. Officials with the club tell us over 360 cars took the cruise on Saturday night, and cars were lined up from one side of the park to the other for the big show yesterday. Over 100 awards...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jasper (Indiana)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Jasper, Indiana?. You are reading: Things to do in jasper in | 23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jasper (Indiana) Jasper, Indiana, is rich in culture and history, putting much effort in ensuring that their culture and history are passed on to others.
wevv.com
Southbound Highway 41 ramp closure planned while Pigeon Creek bridge reopens to traffic
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say they're planning to close the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek in Evansville, Indiana. INDOT says that beginning on or around Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. The ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
witzamfm.com
Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident
Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
WOUB
Once numerous, the few remaining ferry boats on the Ohio River carry on
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (OVR) — 62-year-old Rick Turner has seen plenty of sunrises steering his ferry boat, the Loni Jo, between the banks of the Ohio River. But he’s grown accustomed to a slower routine over four decades of work here. Cars and freight trucks carrying timber pile...
Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Demolition begins on homes affected by August house explosion
Construction crews were at the scene of the August house explosion as they began demolition on the two houses where the blast occurred. Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion. Demolition is underway Tuesday for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue...
wevv.com
Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday
An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
Two homes torn down a month after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over a month has passed since a home explosion rocked a neighborhood along Weinbach Avenue, leaving three dead. Although authorities have still not given any explanation as to what caused it, a lot of work has been done in the area already. Eyewitness News crews noticed workers arriving early Tuesday morning, […]
14news.com
Truck crashes into Jasper business
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday. Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street. They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.
wwbl.com
Knox Co.: Lane Restrictions Planned for US 50
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 50 near the Indiana and Illinois border in Knox County. The east and west bound driving lanes of US 50 will be restricted near the Old State Road 67 bridge to allow for crews to work on the front slopes of the bridge.
The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
Comments / 0