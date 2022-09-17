Read full article on original website
Hammonton edges Millville - Boys soccer recap
Carter Bailey and John Waddell each knocked in a goal as Hammonton won on the road, 2-1, over Millville. Michael Darnell stopped 10 of 11 shots to preserve the win for Hammonton (3-2-2), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Drew Finch converted a pass from Shaun McCarthy to...
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro’s 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap
Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1. The N.J....
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game’s midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red...
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O’Connell made 13 saves for...
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3). The N.J. High...
Hawthorne Christian over Butler - Boys soccer recap
Broce Burres starred for Hawthorne Christian with three goals in its 5-0 win over Butler in Hawthorne. Brian Manasse and Landon Hawthorne added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Bergen Charter shuts out Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Sophomore Nicholas Pastula tallied twice to help lift Bergen Charter to a 2-0 win over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Senior Fatjon Cekici had an assist while senior keeper Jeremy Vasquez finished with eight saves for Bergen Charter (4-2). Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Mia Rodriguez scores 4 goals in Caldwell over Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Mia Rodriguez scored four goals, two in each half, as Caldwell won on the road, 7-5, over Belleville. Belleville (1-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Rodriguez responded and led Caldwell (5-2) to a 4-4 tie at halftime. Cassidy Brown added a goal and two assists while Mya Rivera...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Angelina Vargas leads Wardlaw-Hartridge over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Angelina Vargas scored five goals in the first half, including four in a row, as Wardlaw-Hartridge won on the road, 8-5, over Carteret. Brianna Di Landro tallied a goal and an assist while Sydney Racine and Kacey Marmolejos scored for Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-1-1), which led 5-1 at halftime. Julianna Almeida paced...
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
