Manasquan, NJ

Hammonton edges Millville - Boys soccer recap

Carter Bailey and John Waddell each knocked in a goal as Hammonton won on the road, 2-1, over Millville. Michael Darnell stopped 10 of 11 shots to preserve the win for Hammonton (3-2-2), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Drew Finch converted a pass from Shaun McCarthy to...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham

Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap

Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
JACKSON, NJ
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap

Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout.
RED BANK, NJ
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3).
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap

Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game's midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red...
MATAWAN, NJ
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap

Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for...
PALMYRA, NJ
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap

Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Hawthorne Christian over Butler - Boys soccer recap

Broce Burres starred for Hawthorne Christian with three goals in its 5-0 win over Butler in Hawthorne. Brian Manasse and Landon Hawthorne added one goal each in the victory.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Bergen Charter shuts out Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Sophomore Nicholas Pastula tallied twice to help lift Bergen Charter to a 2-0 win over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Senior Fatjon Cekici had an assist while senior keeper Jeremy Vasquez finished with eight saves for Bergen Charter (4-2). Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-3.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap

Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
CHATHAM, NJ
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
MONTVILLE, NJ
