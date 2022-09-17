ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine.

The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.

Akiva Goldsman is also set to both write the script to the upcoming feature and produce alongside J.J. Abrams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2As1UT_0hytG55h00
Back at it: Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine; he is seen in the movie

Plot details and casting information about Constantine's sequel are currently being withheld from the public.

The original movie was centered on the DC Comics character of the same name, who was created by John Totleben, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch and Alan Moore.

The film followed the exorcist as he became involved in a conflict between figures from Heaven and Hell.

In addition to Reeves, the movie starred performers such as Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton and Shia LaBeouf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyCnY_0hytG55h00
Another one: The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline , and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel; Reeves is seen in April

Constantine received mixed reviews upon its release, although it fared well with audiences and grossed just over $230 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

A live-action series centered on the character, who was played by Matt Ryan, premiered in 2014 and ran for a single season.

The actor subsequently portrayed the detective in several DC Comics-based programs over the next few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SjEv_0hytG55h00
Raking it in: Constantine received mixed reviews upon its release, although it fared well with audiences and grossed just over $230 million, according to Box Office Mojo; he is seen with Rachel Weisz in the movie

A female version of the character, played by Jenna Coleman, appeared in the recently-released Netflix series The Sandman.

A television series centered on Constantine was previously in development at HBO Max, according to Variety.

However, several sources spoke to the media outlet and confirmed that the project had been scrapped in favor of the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MgkE_0hytG55h00
Over and done with: However, several sources spoke to the media outlet and confirmed that the project had been scrapped in favor of the movie; he is seen with Rachel Weisz in the movie

Four scripts for the now-shelved program, which would have taken place in London, had been written prior to the announcement.

Reeves previously spoke to Variety in 2019 and expressed that he would be happy to reprise his role as John Constantine in the future.

At the time, he stated that 'I just loved that world...and I love that character.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x40it_0hytG55h00
Loving it: Reeves previously spoke to Variety in 2019 and expressed that he would be happy to reprise his role as John Constantine in the future; he is seen in the original feature

