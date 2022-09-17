Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,531,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,483, county case totals to 3,441,113 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
scvnews.com
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The initiative values your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you. Listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of...
Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?
Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year's California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state's history.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
sdvoice.info
California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
KCRA.com
Analysis shows California EDD fraud really at $32.6 billion and counting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the fall of 2021, during an oversight hearing of California's Employment Development Department, or EDD, the department was asked by Assm. Cottie Petrie-Norris whether the department had a new estimated amount of money the state had paid out in fraud. "Of the $170 billion That...
citywatchla.com
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Public Library Receives Library Innovation Lab Grant Award From California Humanities
The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”. This creative and innovative program aims to foster more inclusive communities within the state. Throughout the next four months, the Santa Clarita...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called "inflation relief" payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
