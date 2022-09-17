Read full article on original website
SavedByLebowski
4d ago
Since America is supposed to be built on transparency, Can you please show who uses the most water and where my tax dollars go to build new aquifers as it says in the AZ tax bill?
4
Guest
4d ago
How do you think they are going to pay for the lifetime of benefits for their workers they need new ways to cover that cost so taxes are going up
4
Larry
5d ago
yes they go and raise water price to us. yet they keep building appartments
12
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
azbigmedia.com
Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa
Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
85209.com
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
AZFamily
Latest fed rate increase expected to further cool Phoenix real estate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shelby Payne is a first-time home buyer who’s still unpacking her belongings. As mortgage rates began to increase this summer, she took the plunge and bought a two-bedroom townhouse before interest rates went up anymore. “It can get really scary,” Shelby told On Your Side. “I mean just the price tag and then you throw in the interest rate, and your head kind of just starts spinning. So, I feel just super, super lucky.”
Phoenix says residents can't use courts to force city to address homelessness
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix says local residents can't compel them to take action in addressing homelessness after a group of business owners filed a lawsuit last month, arguing an encampment in the downtown area had become a public nuisance. >> Editor's Note: The above video is from...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Syringe service program in Mesa helping people addicted to drugs
MESA, Ariz. — If you ask Priscilla Juarez to describe her story of almost 15 years addicted to opiates and now seven months clean, she calls it "a blessing." "If I didn't go through the things that I went through in my addiction, I wouldn't be the person who I am today," Juarez said.
KTAR.com
More dogs than kennels as Maricopa County struggles to find space
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Department is experiencing a shelter capacity crisis. The number of dogs currently outnumbers kennels with 770 dogs and only 755 kennels. Kimberly Powell with the County Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM it has had to find creative ways to...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
The Scottsdale Civic Center is being reimagined. Here's what will be added in 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The City of Scottsdale is inching closer to unveiling its revamped Civic Center, which has been under construction since late 2021. There are still a few months left until they’re officially able to welcome guests. When the project is wrapped up, there will be brand...
Live blog: Scattered rain, thunderstorms expected across Arizona Tuesday
PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 isn't done with us just yet as an influx of moisture is meeting up with a low-pressure system to our west to revive storm chances across the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday. A flood watch is in effect through...
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
12 News
