Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Sept. 16

By Angel Oliva
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Sept. 16 COVID-19 Report Card, 18 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 535 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 340 total new cases from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 49 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 10% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 82,018 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,305 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,490 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 53 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,788 cases, 771 deaths and 38,289 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 728 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,266 cases, 534 deaths and 40,970 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 762 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.40% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 23;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 960;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 839;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 142.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1099

Briscoe3718

Carson1,14537

Castro2,04048

Childress2,64734

Cimarron6672

Collingsworth53316

Cottle3039

Curry14,434229

Dallam1,76544

Deaf Smith4,178115

Donley47826

Gray4,297132

Hall95324

Hardeman53020

Hansford71530

Hartley1,0443

Hemphill1,1167

Hutchinson5,764138

Lipscomb56917

Moore3,928113

Ochiltree2,17549

Oldham3316

Parmer1,52753

Potter39,788771

Quay2,36367

Randall42,266534

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,803107

Sherman37516

Swisher1,31934

Texas6,51839

Union85919

Wheeler97523

TOTAL 153,4702,792

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair first responders ‘had no fear,’ in good condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three gunshot victims hospitalized after Monday night’s shooting at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair were in good condition on Tuesday, according to Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy, a volunteer for the Potter County Fire Department, and a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter, Randall County voters invited to test new Verity Duo system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Elections Administrator’s office, voters in the Amarillo area will be able to try the new “Verity Duo” voting equipment on Wednesday before it’s employed for use in the November General Election. The “Verity Duo” voting system, according to Potter County elections officials, will offer “the efficiency […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
AMARILLO, TX
4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

Update: (10:07 p.m) The Tri-State fair opened under normal operating hours today at 4 p.m. Tri-State Fair CEO Brady Rangland said they will be increasing security measures to increase safety for fairgoers. “We’re going to beef up the security presence at the gates and around the grounds, said Brady Rangland CEO Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
WT details Homecoming Week celebrations

WT details Homecoming Week celebrations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released details on the 2022 “WT Through the Decades” Homecoming events from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30 and ending on Oct. 1 with the annual parade and WT football game. “Homecoming is always a special time when alumni and our current student body can celebrate […]
CANYON, TX
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' set for Saturday

‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) invite the Amarillo community to the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”. Gates open around 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Hodgetown stadium. According to a AA […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 indicted in Potter County after late July shooting

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents published earlier this month, one man was indicted in Potter County in connection to the late-July death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro. Court documents filed on Sept. 15 described that 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Hernandez was indicted on a murder charge in the wake of “intentionally or knowingly” […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

