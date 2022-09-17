Read full article on original website
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
Ribbon cutting marks finish line of Perry Middle School odyssey
A crowd of students, faculty, staff and Perry Chamber of Commerce members gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the official unveiling of the Perry Middle School, where a $5.7 million makeover brought improvements — from the new front office at the school’s west entrance to the STEM lab at the far eastern extremity.
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Perry volleyball visits Roland-Story, plays in weekend tourney
STORY CITY, IA — Perry began HOIAC volleyball play with a trip to Roland-Story Tuesday after having played four matches in the AC/GC tournament Saturday. Roland-Story (10-8, 1-1) was a 25-11, 25-10, 25-5 victor over Perry, who fell to 3-12 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Perry began action Saturday with a 22-20, 22-20 win over Madrid before dropping a 21-12, 15-21, 15-11 contest to Colfax-Mingo. West Central Valley bested Perry, 21-7, 21-12, with a 24-22, 21-16 loss to Nodaway Valley capping Perry’s play in Guthrie Center.
Hawk cross country teams compete at Adel Monday
ADEL, IA — Hillcrest Country Club was the site for a full-blown cross country co-ed invite Monday, with ADM hosting races at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school level. ADM won the girls varsity race at 45, with Woodward-Granger fourth among 10 teams. Tiger senior Geneva Timmerman won,...
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
Committee to consider book ban to meet Tuesday in PHS library
The first meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed last week in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The initial meeting...
Powerhouse Van Meter too much for Panorama
PANORA, IA — Ranked either number one or two — depending upon your poll of preference — io Class 1A, defending state champion Van Meter simply overwhelmed an already-undermanned Panorama team, 69-3, in district 7 action Friday. “Van Meter is one of the best teams in the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joe Alexander Jr., 59, of no fixed abode was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Aziz Sultan of Fort Worth, Texas, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the exit ramp at the 106 mile marker. He attempted to pull onto the shoulder, and the semi-tractor trailer he was driving overturned into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Open burning of yard waste to run October 31 to November 20
The Perry City Council devoted about one-third of Monday night’s 90-minute meeting to a vigorous discussion of the annual open-burning season. After weighing the arguments and the options, the council voted four to one to allow the usual three-week window for fall burning from Monday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 20.
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
