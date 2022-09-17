ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help

By KTVZ news sources
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPreW_0hytEIPT00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning.

Marina Turrini walked away from the camp near milepost 30 of China Hat Road and last was seen in the area between 3 and 6 a.m. Friday, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Turrini last was seen wearing a royal blue long-sleeved shirt, black fleece plants, hiking boots, a blue puffy jacket and orange beanie hat, Janes said. She has pink hair and a circular patterned tattoo on her upper back.

Turrini is from the San Jose area and “is unfamiliar with Central Oregon.” Janes said, adding that she could be trying to return to the San Jose area.

If you have seen Turrini or know of her location, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, in reference to case No. 22-50661.

centraloregondaily.com

Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital

Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top. Someone...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Northeast Bend 7-year-old found safe after alert sent to public

Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

1972: 68-year-old bartender in Post shot dead

1947: work starts on a terminal for new Bend-Portland truck lines on the Madras Highway, which is also generally new110 years ago September 28, 1912 Horace Stricklen, a sheepherder for Kuhn on Beaver Creek, was adjudged insane by Dr. Belknap. Stricklin was brought in last Friday and confined in a cell used by female prisoners. It is not enclosed in the big steel cage and is lathed and plastered. Stricklin was not long in finding this out for he used his heavy herding boots in trying to break his way out. He ripped the plastering off the walls, took the...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19

On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
REDMOND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Local Clerks See Rise In Records Requests Related To "Big Lie"

BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Secretary of State says elections offices are still dealing with misinformation from two years ago, as they try to prepare for the upcoming election. According to Secretary Shemia Fagan, a recent poll indicates a third of Oregon voters believe fraudulent votes changed the outcome of the 2020 election, despite evidence to the contrary. And, she says, continued efforts to prove that false narrative are bogging down local elections offices ahead of this November’s election, "Our county elections offices are inundated with requests that are stemming from ‘the big lie.’ And they haven’t had more staff, they don’t have more people to run their operations, but they’re being inundated, as is our office, with public records requests based on the false information of the 2020 election."
OREGON STATE
