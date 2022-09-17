Mercy Health's Lead Poison Prevention Program will be offering free lead testing for children with the goal of protecting children from the risks of lead exposure. The testing will be for children between the ages of one and five years old and will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Warren City Health District (258, E. Market St. Suite 327, Warren) on Monday, September 26.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO