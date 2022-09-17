Read full article on original website
Boardman school shows off award winning recycled garden
As a way to give their students a hands on learning experience and take the learning outside the classroom, students and teachers at Boardman Glenwood Junior High made their own recycled garden. "It's very cool that we are able to learn outside," Lucas Beggs said. "Basically, everyday in science we...
Will eliminating programs make YSU more sustainable in long run or hurt the school?
More cuts and layoffs could once again be a reality at Youngstown State University, as YSU administration sent a letter to faculty members listing which departments could be impacted. 21 News anchor Madison Tromler speaks with union president YSU-OEA President Mark Vopat, who feels the university's approach is going to...
Mercy Health Youngstown to host hiring event September 24
Mercy Health Youngstown will be hosting a hiring open house event on Saturday, September 24 for a variety of positions. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in the Finnegan Auditorium (1044, Belmont, Ave., Youngstown). In addition, from 8:30 a.m....
Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
Youngstown council approves $400k in ARP projects
At Wednesday's Youngstown City Council meeting, close to $400k in American Rescue Plan funds were approved to go to a variety of improvement projects for different wards in the city. These funds will go towards implementing art projects downtown, sidewalk improvements along Glenwood Avenue, and providing a Quality of Life...
Saint Vincent De Paul Mahoning County District to host community outreach event Wednesday
The Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent De Paul is holding a community outreach event at St. Anthony's Church (1125 Turin St., Youngstown) on Wednesday September 21. Hot meals and food will be provided to take home to low-income families and children in the community. Saint Vincent De Paul Mahoning...
No contract, no homecoming football game for Canfield vs. Rhodes
Canfield High School will be celebrating Homecoming, but not with a previously announced football game. In a message posted on the Cardinal’s website, school officials announced on Tuesday that they were “just informed” that the Friday, September 30th, 2022 Homecoming Game against Cleveland Rhodes has been canceled “due to circumstances beyond their control”.
Mercy Health offering lead testing for children in Warren September 26
Mercy Health's Lead Poison Prevention Program will be offering free lead testing for children with the goal of protecting children from the risks of lead exposure. The testing will be for children between the ages of one and five years old and will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Warren City Health District (258, E. Market St. Suite 327, Warren) on Monday, September 26.
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Campbell city begins demolition project
The city of Campbell and The Mahoning County Landbank partnered to demolish three vacant houses in effort to reduce neighborhood blight and revamp the community. Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday crews bulldozed two houses on Penhale Avenue and one on Reed Avenue. Bryan Tedesco, mayor of Campbell, said the...
Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren
Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
Lordstown to pay for temporary traffic light at Ultium Cells entrance
In Lordstown there are varying opinions on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a temporary traffic light near Ultium Cells. Some are adamant the company's owners GM and LG Energy should pay. Others strongly disagree saying the light is needed for safety reasons. Monday there was emergency legislation on...
Car crashes in yard on Youngstown's West Side
Youngstown Police are investigating after a car ran into a yard on the city's West Side early Wednesday. It happened just after 5 a.m. along Bear's Den Road at the end of Old Furnace Road. The call came in as a car into a house. When 21 News arrived, we...
SUV fire closes one WB lane of I-76 in Mahoning County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle fire that backed up westbound traffic along Interstate 76 in Jackson Township. Passers-by told dispatchers that a Nissan Rogue SUV was burning along westbound I-76, about a mile east of the Bailey Road interchange just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic was...
Juvenile suspect arrested in bomb threat against Poland school
The Poland Township Police and the FBI have arrested a suspect who allegedly made a threat that caused an evacuation at Poland Seminary High School on Tuesday. According to Chief Greg Wilson said that a Poland High School juvenile was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a 4th-degree felony of invoking panic. The male student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
Truck rolls over on ramp from I-680
First responders were called out early Tuesday after a box truck rolled over on a freeway ramp in Youngstown. Dispatchers were told at around 4 a.m. that the truck had overturned along the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to Salt Springs Road. In addition to police, the fire department and...
Two injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash
Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a traffic accident along East Midlothian Boulevard near Youngstown's South Side. Boardman Police are investigating the crash which was reported at around 4 a.m. between Shirley Road and the Interstate 680 Interchange. Police tell 21 news that an SUV attempting to get onto...
Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian
Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
Downtown Youngstown streets remained closed early Monday after weekend Oh Wow event
Some streets in Downtown Youngstown remained closed early Monday following a weekend event at the Oh Wow science center. Part of Central Square and W. Federal Street is closed between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street. Due to construction. All of W. Commerce Street and the intersection at Phelps Street and...
Smoky fire forces residents out of Austintown apartment building
Smoke forced residents out of their apartments in Austintown early Monday. Investigators say a small fire broke out on a stove in one of the apartments along Deer Creek Court at around 9:30 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, but smoke drifted through a couple of floors of the building.
