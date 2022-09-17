Read full article on original website
Riot, Blockware Solutions Explain How Bitcoin Becomes Medium-of-Exchange: Report
Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. and on-chain analytics firm Blockware Solutions have released a report detailing the future scalability of Bitcoin transaction fees, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The report notes that the average transaction size per individual currently represents 1-5 Bitcoin transactions per year and explains...
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
The Environmental Myth Of Proof Of Stake
This is an opinion editorial by Level39, a researcher focused on Bitcoin, technology, history, ethics and energy. The notion that Ethereum’s recent “Merge,” from proof of work to proof of stake, reduces energy consumption by 99.95% is a myth. Nevermind that this calculation excludes expensive enterprise server farms, corporations and the increased work involved in completing proof of stake transactions on a global scale. Follow the money — the cost to make a transaction has not plummeted. Fees aren’t expected to decrease, and any part of the security budget that was previously used to purchase energy for machines will instead be used to purchase energy for Ethereum’s ruling class — negating much of its lower energy bill.
Royal Family of Dubai Company Seed Group Partners With CoinCorner To Facilitate Bitcoin Transactions In The UAE
CoinCorner, a global leader in Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, has partnered with. , a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to facilitate Bitcoin transactions in The United Arab Emirates (UAE). “Apart from individuals, a large number of companies are ready to embrace Bitcoin...
The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local
This is an opinion editorial by Doug, founder of Bitramp and a proponent of local bitcoin on-ramps. The path most traveled in exchanging fiat for access to Bitcoin involves utilizing the service of exchanges, as they are the most marketed, perceived convenient and fiat-aligned path to do so. This will not always be the case as options are emerging around us, with one in particular that eliminates the friction of the legacy system and provides access to Bitcoin for everyone. Everyone. What’s the solution? First, let’s talk about who is forging this path. There are two main groups that will help to distribute this solution into local communities — Bitcoin meetups and small businesses. This transformation is well underway.
Let’s Drive The Bitcoin Bullet Train Right Through South Carolina
This is an opinion editorial by Dennis Fassuliotis, founder of South Carolina Blockchain Inc. and co-founder of South Carolina Emerging Technology Association, Inc. Why, you may ask? For starters South Carolina is on the verge of a financial revolution so to speak in terms of building a confluence of support for emerging blockchain technologies that can transform our state.
Don’t Sleep On The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Developers
Watch This Episode On YouTube. In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz interview Daniela Brozzoni, a young Bitcoin coder. Brozzoni has recently been working on a library for building wallets called BDK (Bitcoin Dev Kit). This library includes codes for generating addresses and sending money to offer a wider variety of options to bitcoin users.
Bitcoin Will Replace SWIFT Before It Replaces Visa
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. With the advent of the Lightning Network the notion of bitcoin as a means of exchange has been taking off in the last few years in terms of dominant narratives in this space again. Ultimately, that is a necessary component of something that is aiming to become money. Storing value is meaningless in the context of money without the ability to easily exchange it, and Lightning is the most promising tool at this point in order to truly scale the ability to do that.
Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1264: "Don’t underestimate human creativity." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's true what they say: Bear markets are for building. Here's a shining example of that via the Sphinx team showing that their Lightning node is leveraging the Validating Lightning Signer architecture, which separates the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device. That is what is pictured above: the small device hanging out of the wall outlet.
THNDR Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Game
THNDR Games launches a new solitaire game enabling users to play and earn bitcoin. The familiarity of solitaire is meant to make onboarding more comfortable for first-time bitcoin gamers. Over 80% of the company’s users earn their first bitcoin through THNDR Games with 60% of its base located in emerging...
Colorado Becomes First US State To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Taxes
Colorado has become the first U.S. state to accept bitcoin for tax payments. Gov. Jared Polis announced the implementation of the new payment method on Monday, at Denver Startup Week, according to a report by Axios Denver. Citizens can use cryptocurrency to pay individual income tax, business income tax, sales...
