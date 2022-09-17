ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinmagazine.com

Riot, Blockware Solutions Explain How Bitcoin Becomes Medium-of-Exchange: Report

Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. and on-chain analytics firm Blockware Solutions have released a report detailing the future scalability of Bitcoin transaction fees, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The report notes that the average transaction size per individual currently represents 1-5 Bitcoin transactions per year and explains...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Environmental Myth Of Proof Of Stake

This is an opinion editorial by Level39, a researcher focused on Bitcoin, technology, history, ethics and energy. The notion that Ethereum’s recent “Merge,” from proof of work to proof of stake, reduces energy consumption by 99.95% is a myth. Nevermind that this calculation excludes expensive enterprise server farms, corporations and the increased work involved in completing proof of stake transactions on a global scale. Follow the money — the cost to make a transaction has not plummeted. Fees aren’t expected to decrease, and any part of the security budget that was previously used to purchase energy for machines will instead be used to purchase energy for Ethereum’s ruling class — negating much of its lower energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Texas State
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local

This is an opinion editorial by Doug, founder of Bitramp and a proponent of local bitcoin on-ramps. The path most traveled in exchanging fiat for access to Bitcoin involves utilizing the service of exchanges, as they are the most marketed, perceived convenient and fiat-aligned path to do so. This will not always be the case as options are emerging around us, with one in particular that eliminates the friction of the legacy system and provides access to Bitcoin for everyone. Everyone. What’s the solution? First, let’s talk about who is forging this path. There are two main groups that will help to distribute this solution into local communities — Bitcoin meetups and small businesses. This transformation is well underway.
SMALL BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Let’s Drive The Bitcoin Bullet Train Right Through South Carolina

This is an opinion editorial by Dennis Fassuliotis, founder of South Carolina Blockchain Inc. and co-founder of South Carolina Emerging Technology Association, Inc. Why, you may ask? For starters South Carolina is on the verge of a financial revolution so to speak in terms of building a confluence of support for emerging blockchain technologies that can transform our state.
TRAFFIC
bitcoinmagazine.com

Don’t Sleep On The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Developers

Watch This Episode On YouTube. In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz interview Daniela Brozzoni, a young Bitcoin coder. Brozzoni has recently been working on a library for building wallets called BDK (Bitcoin Dev Kit). This library includes codes for generating addresses and sending money to offer a wider variety of options to bitcoin users.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Will Replace SWIFT Before It Replaces Visa

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. With the advent of the Lightning Network the notion of bitcoin as a means of exchange has been taking off in the last few years in terms of dominant narratives in this space again. Ultimately, that is a necessary component of something that is aiming to become money. Storing value is meaningless in the context of money without the ability to easily exchange it, and Lightning is the most promising tool at this point in order to truly scale the ability to do that.
MARKETS
#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Energy Systems#Alternative Energy#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Arcane Research
bitcoinmagazine.com

Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1264: "Don’t underestimate human creativity." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's true what they say: Bear markets are for building. Here's a shining example of that via the Sphinx team showing that their Lightning node is leveraging the Validating Lightning Signer architecture, which separates the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device. That is what is pictured above: the small device hanging out of the wall outlet.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

THNDR Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Game

THNDR Games launches a new solitaire game enabling users to play and earn bitcoin. The familiarity of solitaire is meant to make onboarding more comfortable for first-time bitcoin gamers. Over 80% of the company’s users earn their first bitcoin through THNDR Games with 60% of its base located in emerging...
GAMBLING
Bitcoin
Economy
Industry
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

Colorado Becomes First US State To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Taxes

Colorado has become the first U.S. state to accept bitcoin for tax payments. Gov. Jared Polis announced the implementation of the new payment method on Monday, at Denver Startup Week, according to a report by Axios Denver. Citizens can use cryptocurrency to pay individual income tax, business income tax, sales...
COLORADO STATE

