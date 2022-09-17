ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona

As Hurricane Fiona continues to thrash the Caribbean with torrential rain — slamming the Dominican Republic on Monday before leaving Puerto Rico without power — 45 Nebraskans deployed to the U.S. territory for a search and rescue operation that could last as long as three weeks. The Federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

71-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Wayne

OMAHA — The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend. In the Saturday evening crash, a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike was westbound on Nebraska 35, the Wayne Police Department reported Monday. A 2008 Ford Focus, headed east, began turning north onto Centennial Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.
WAYNE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man charged with 10 felonies for assaulting, threatening woman, police say

Prosecutors charged a 29-year-old Lincoln man with 10 felonies Tuesday after police allege he repeatedly assaulted and threatened a woman while confining her in their shared apartment for more than four hours Saturday. Mason Saunders was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the victim, a 30-year-old woman, called police...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: one, two; White Balls: six, fifteen) (four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten) (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Pick 3. People are also reading…. 8-8-9 (eight, eight, nine) Pick 5. 05-16-25-28-29 (five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: eight, thirteen; White Balls: seventeen, twenty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff

Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
LINCOLN, NE

