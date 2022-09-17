Read full article on original website
James A. Karing, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Karing, 92, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Rebecca A. Williams, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. Williams, 63, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania. Rebecca was born January 21, 1959 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Ethel (Bullis) and John Slozat. She was a nurse’s aide. Rebecca is survived by two...
Thomas Andrew Krestel, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Krestel, 71, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, after a courageous one year battle with pancreatic cancer. On October 10, 1950, Tom was brought into the world by his grandfather, Dr. Henry Helling. He was...
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
Sandra Lynn (Grandy) Sager, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn Sager, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was born on June 5, 1944 to Leonard and Thelma (Gilliland) Grandy in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1962 and earned her Bachelor’s...
Mary Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti. She will be deeply missed by her loving children,...
Harry Howze, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Howze, 77 of Youngstown died Saturday evening, September 17, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman. Harry was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas Washington and Anna Will (Adair) Howze and was a lifelong area resident. He was employed...
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
Michael Ray Stull, II, Orwell, Ohio
ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull, II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio passed away suddenly September 16, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1994, to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey. Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his family...
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
Phylis I. McMillin, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phylis I. McMillin, 77, Of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Windsor House of Champion surrounded by her loved ones. Phylis was born June 2, 1945, in Pipestem, West Virginia, to Harry Madison Bowles and Eula Getrude Hammonds. Phylis graduated from Mathews...
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
Jay R. “Skip” Hamilton, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay “Skip” Hamilton, 79 of Wellsville, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born at home in Wellsville on June 13, 1943 to the late George and Dortha (Mathess) Hamilton. Skip resided in his...
Anthony J. Marando, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
