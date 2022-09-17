Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
UN Chief Calls for Action on Global Food, Climate Crises
United Nations — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to leaders Tuesday to unite and take action to address the problems of a world “teeming with turmoil.”. “We are in rough seas; a winter of global discontent is on the horizon,” he said at the opening of the annual weeklong gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other officials at the U.N. General Assembly.
Voice of America
Rights Group Slams Turkey, EU Over Plastic Recycling Health Risks
Turkey's plastic recycling industry is strongly criticized in a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday. The report highlights health problems for workers and residents and criticizes the European Union, for which Turkey is the main plastics recycler. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Ukraine war – live: Zelensky demands ‘just punishment’ for Putin as hundreds arrested at Moscow protest
Volodymyr Zelensky called for the “just punishment” of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and torture and killing of hundreds of civilians, as he addressed the UN General Assembly late last night.“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment. The crime was committed against our state borders. The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men,” the Ukrainian wartime president said.His video address came on the same day his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces and threatened...
Voice of America
UN Urged to Act on China’s Reported Rights Violations in Xinjiang
Washington — On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang. “Discrimination of this kind and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says
Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America
Opposition Leader: Belarus Not 'Appendix to Russia'
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is attending this year's United Nations General Assembly as a member of an unnamed European country's delegation. In an exclusive interview with VOA, Tsikhanouskaya said Belarus should not be viewed as an "appendix to Russia," even though "Vladimir Putin wants to drag it back to the Soviet era." In New York, Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods: 'Colossal' Reconstruction Ahead
United Nations — Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that recent deadly floods are a disaster on a scale the country has never experienced, and that recovery will cost at least $30 billion. "It is said that in the story of Noah that it rained for 40 days and 40...
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Biden Focuses on Ukraine, Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday morning, where he highlighted U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security, replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics, tackle supply chain issues and the climate crisis. In his speech, Biden also focused on Russia’s aggression...
Voice of America
At UN, Spotlight on Global Consequences of Russia’s War
United nations — The global consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were in the spotlight Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, as the annual debate got underway. Leaders spoke of the urgency to get fertilizer, in particular, to the world’s farmers at a reasonable price and in time for the planting season, which in some parts of the world has started already.
Voice of America
Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine
Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
Voice of America
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
Voice of America
11 Schoolchildren Killed in Myanmar Air Strike, UNICEF Says
At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children's agency, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which said at least 13...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Family, Colleagues of Imprisoned Ukrainian Journalist Working for His Release
Russians have held Vladyslav Yesypenko, a Ukrainian journalist employed by VOA’s sister network Radio Free Europe, in captivity in Crimea for 18 months. He was arrested on charges of illegal possession of weapons, which he denies. In February, he was sentenced to a penal colony. Some human rights organizations believe he is a political prisoner. Iryna Solomko has the story.
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
Voice of America
Somali Military Liberates Strategic Town in Central Region
Mogadishu — Somalia's national army said Tuesday it recaptured the small but strategic town of Booco in the country's central Hiran region from al-Shabab militants. The military said local militia backed them up in this latest offensive against the Islamist militants, who state TV said have controlled the town for 13 years.
Voice of America
US Slams Iran for 'Brazen' Attacks on American People, Infrastructure
Washington — The United States is warning of an "increasingly brazen" Iran, accusing the government in Tehran of using its growing network of proxies and hackers to target both America and Americans, even on U.S. soil. Previous assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military have consistently...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:03 p.m.: Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in November, The Associated Press reported.
Voice of America
Biden to Announce Food Assistance Plan at UN General Assembly
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is co-hosting a food security summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Top U.N. officials have warned that drought, rising global commodity prices, the impacts of COVID-19, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine could trigger famine in many countries. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
US Official Charged in Reporter Killing as Threats to Media Rise Globally
Washington — A Nevada judge on Tuesday told local official Robert Telles he is charged with the “unlawful, senseless and heinous murder” ofLas Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, who worked at The Las Vegas Sun for two decades and spent the past 12 years at The...
Comments / 0