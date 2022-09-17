Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To KnowDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats St. John Paul II 3-1
(Sept. 21, 2022) The volleyball team dropped its first set of the season but the Whalers remain unbeaten after bouncing back to beat St. John Paul II 3-1 Wednesday at home. “It was good, we have to be pushed. I just said to the kids, do we have to play the way that we played and do matches like this have to happen? They do and you have to see where your weaknesses are. That’s a very good team and they exploit a lot of things that we need to work on,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf beats St. John Paul II 4-2
(Sept. 22, 2022) The golf team got back in the win column Wednesday with a 4-2 home victory over St. John Paul II. Cole Chambers led Nantucket (3-4) on the day with a 39, good for a 2-and 1 victory. Henry Kathawala, Paddy Carroll, Braden Knapp and Aidan Sullivan all...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball sweeps Sturgis East to remain undefeated
(Sept. 19, 2022) The volleyball team’s red-hot start to the season continued Monday as the Whalers went on the road and beat Sturgis East in straight sets. Nantucket (3-0) has not dropped a set through its first three matches, beating the Storm 25-15, 25-14 and 25-16. The Whalers also beat Holbrook and Falmouth 3-0 to open the season.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nauset edges golf team by two strokes
(Sept. 19, 2022) Competing outside its typical format, the golf team lost by just two strokes at home to Nauset Monday in a matchup that was so close, it came down to the eighth and final golfer on each team. The Whalers employ match play against league opponents, but the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Cross-country girls win, boys lose to open season
(Sept. 15, 2022) The cross-country season began Tuesday with a pair of forfeits, one in Nantucket’s favor and one against, as both the Whalers and Rising Tide had just four runners competing on one of their teams. The Nantucket girls beat the Herons 15-40 and the boys lost 15-40,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Mary Jean Freed
Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million
Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquirer and Mirror
School bus route changes starting Monday
(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month. Image via the Portugal Resident. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy hit with its third knife attack...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
NECN
Beachside Dining? Open Off Season? This Cape Cod Restaurant Has It All
Cape Cod has no shortage of restaurants, but there’s a sweet spot that’s hard to land in. A lot of the more popular ones are not by the water, and many of those that are on the water are seasonal spots. Finding a beachside restaurant on the Cape...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Surfside Crossing 40B approved
(Sept. 19, 2022: Update 5:56 p.m.) The state Housing Appeals Committee on Friday approved the controversial Surfside Crossing affordable-housing subdivision off South Shore Road, allowing the construction of 156 condominium units in 18 buildings on 13.5 acres. Surfside Crossing is allowed to build the condos, including 39 affordable units, under...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
1 dead, 3 injured in North Kingstown crash
Police say the crash involved two cars, each carrying two people.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
GoLocalProv
Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34
Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
Comments / 0