Barnstable, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Volleyball beats St. John Paul II 3-1

(Sept. 21, 2022) The volleyball team dropped its first set of the season but the Whalers remain unbeaten after bouncing back to beat St. John Paul II 3-1 Wednesday at home. “It was good, we have to be pushed. I just said to the kids, do we have to play the way that we played and do matches like this have to happen? They do and you have to see where your weaknesses are. That’s a very good team and they exploit a lot of things that we need to work on,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Golf beats St. John Paul II 4-2

(Sept. 22, 2022) The golf team got back in the win column Wednesday with a 4-2 home victory over St. John Paul II. Cole Chambers led Nantucket (3-4) on the day with a 39, good for a 2-and 1 victory. Henry Kathawala, Paddy Carroll, Braden Knapp and Aidan Sullivan all...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Volleyball sweeps Sturgis East to remain undefeated

(Sept. 19, 2022) The volleyball team’s red-hot start to the season continued Monday as the Whalers went on the road and beat Sturgis East in straight sets. Nantucket (3-0) has not dropped a set through its first three matches, beating the Storm 25-15, 25-14 and 25-16. The Whalers also beat Holbrook and Falmouth 3-0 to open the season.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nauset edges golf team by two strokes

(Sept. 19, 2022) Competing outside its typical format, the golf team lost by just two strokes at home to Nauset Monday in a matchup that was so close, it came down to the eighth and final golfer on each team. The Whalers employ match play against league opponents, but the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Cross-country girls win, boys lose to open season

(Sept. 15, 2022) The cross-country season began Tuesday with a pair of forfeits, one in Nantucket’s favor and one against, as both the Whalers and Rising Tide had just four runners competing on one of their teams. The Nantucket girls beat the Herons 15-40 and the boys lost 15-40,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Mary Jean Freed

Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
NANTUCKET, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million

Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

School bus route changes starting Monday

(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
NANTUCKET, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Surfside Crossing 40B approved

(Sept. 19, 2022: Update 5:56 p.m.) The state Housing Appeals Committee on Friday approved the controversial Surfside Crossing affordable-housing subdivision off South Shore Road, allowing the construction of 156 condominium units in 18 buildings on 13.5 acres. Surfside Crossing is allowed to build the condos, including 39 affordable units, under...
NANTUCKET, MA
GoLocalProv

Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34

Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
WEST WARWICK, RI

