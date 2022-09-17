(Sept. 21, 2022) The volleyball team dropped its first set of the season but the Whalers remain unbeaten after bouncing back to beat St. John Paul II 3-1 Wednesday at home. “It was good, we have to be pushed. I just said to the kids, do we have to play the way that we played and do matches like this have to happen? They do and you have to see where your weaknesses are. That’s a very good team and they exploit a lot of things that we need to work on,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO