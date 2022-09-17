– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on what he learned dealing with the fallout of All Out: “Don’t forget that you have great people around you. No matter who you are, there are people around you. Everyone has different situations, family, friends, people at work, people at school, but don’t forget there are people who care about you and want to see you succeed. We had a lot of stuff happening, but there are a lot of great people at AEW that want to make the company go and no matter what the problem is, those are people who want to be here and make the company work. Before the Tournament of Champions, a lot of people in the tournament stepped up and said, ‘I don’t care what’s happening, I love this place, I love you and I want to make it great. I’m here for whatever you need.’ To hear those words of reassurance from people like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson means a lot.”

