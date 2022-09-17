Read full article on original website
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament
Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
Details On How Fans Can Get Tickets For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
As previously reported, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will return on October 22 as a Premium Live Event from the Performance Center in Orlando. Those who want to attend that show, as well as other TV tapings, can join the NXT Live Facebook group. The group lists the following guidelines for getting free tickets:
Anthony Bowens On The Start Of His Wrestling Career, Response to Coming Out
Anthony Bowens is competing tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently spoke about the start of his journey into wrestling and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with News 12 in the Bronx for a quick piece promoting tonight’s show, and highlights are below:. On his road to...
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Las Vegas Aces, Text Alert Phone Number, This Week’s NXT Top 10
– WWE Superstar Triple H congratulated the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship via Twitter. He wrote, “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes” You can check out his tweet below:
Tony Khan on Why New York Is ‘The Real Crown Jewel’ of Wrestling Markets
– News 12 New York’s Kurt Semder and Dan Serafin recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan ahead of tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Khan spoke about why New York is such a major market for AEW and called NYC “the real crown jewel” of wrestling markets, and he talked some minor trash about WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
Production Begins On Young Rock Season Three
The upcoming third season of NBC’s Young Rock series has officially begun production. PWInsider reports that filming on the third season kicked off yesterday in Memphis, Tennessee. This is the first season to shoot in the US, with previous seasons being filmed in Australia. The new season will feature...
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Swerve in Our Glory Visit Middle School In Brooklyn
Earlier today, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory surprised students with a visit to KIPP AMP Middle School. The school, which is in Brooklyn, features a wrestling club started by Victor Perry. The club was previously visited by Sasha Banks, while Carmelo Hayes sent a video.
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City, New York. It’s probably the biggest Dynamite of the year as we are in a stadium for Grand Slam. As expected, the show is going to be a huge one with a World Title match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley for the vacant championship. Other than that, Swerve In Our Glory is defending the Tag Team Titles against the Acclaimed in an All Out rematch. Let’s get to it.
Tony Khan on Learning Who He Can Rely on in Fallout of AEW All Out
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on what he learned dealing with the fallout of All Out: “Don’t forget that you have great people around you. No matter who you are, there are people around you. Everyone has different situations, family, friends, people at work, people at school, but don’t forget there are people who care about you and want to see you succeed. We had a lot of stuff happening, but there are a lot of great people at AEW that want to make the company go and no matter what the problem is, those are people who want to be here and make the company work. Before the Tournament of Champions, a lot of people in the tournament stepped up and said, ‘I don’t care what’s happening, I love this place, I love you and I want to make it great. I’m here for whatever you need.’ To hear those words of reassurance from people like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson means a lot.”
AEW Reportedly Made Contact Paige Over the Summer
AEW reached out to the former Paige over the summer, according to a new report. As previously reported, the former Divas Champion exited WWE after her contract expired in July. Saraya has set a few appearances since she exited, though not for in-ring appearances. Fightful Select reports that according to some sources in AEW, there were at least some conversations between the two following her exit.
