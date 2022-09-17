Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos got her pregnant during the pandemic
Kelly Ripa thought she and Mark Consuelos were going to have a pandemic baby. The host is releasing her upcoming book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and ahead of its release, she’s sharing some of the things you can expect. Like the time she thought she could...
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's...
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Fox News
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
Adam Levine's Ex Nina Agdal: The Woman He Dated Between Behati Breakups
In the wake of the bombshell TikTok that alleged Adam Levine, 43, had an affair with an Instagram model, some are now looking at the Maroon 5 singer's other exes, including model Nina Agdal, to get a better grasp on his dating life. Just a few days after Levine's wife...
