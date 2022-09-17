Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!
How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos — from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian — all for just $7 apiece?
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Announces Street Sweeping Program Updates for Eastern Goleta￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 21, 2022 – The City of Goleta has taken feedback from the community about its Street Sweeping program and updated the routes and schedule for Eastern Goleta. Please note that the street sweeping program for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cabrillo Pavilion and Cabrillo Ball Park Receive Awards for Community Beautification
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 21, 2022. Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization’s 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President’s Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara’s beauty. “The...
Santa Barbara Independent
One805 Live! Comes Alive to Support Santa Barbara’s First Responders
Contributing photographer Ingrid Bostrom has a wonderful gallery of the group of legendary musicians who rocked Santa Barbara with an all-star line-up at One805 Live! on Saturday, September 17 at a beautiful private estate — all in support of our first responders. One805 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raising funds...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Mandates Makeover for Downtown Parklets
State Street’s hodgepodge of parklets will soon get a more uniform look as Santa Barbara hammers out a permanent plan for the downtown promenade. The City Council voted Tuesday to enact design standards for the 44 outdoor spaces, mandating that — for the next two to five years of this “interim” period — new and existing structures must be stained or painted a dark hue that conforms with the historic district’s approved color palette.
Santa Barbara Independent
SLOPOKE Art Show in Santa Ynez Valley Shines Light on Art of the West
If the notion of a western-themed fine art show at a storied thoroughbred horse ranch makes you kick up your heels in delight, you won’t want to miss the uniquely charming SLOPOKE, September 23-25. Held at Flag Is Up Farms — the 100-acre Solvang horse ranch owned and operated...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection’ at the Clay Studio in Goleta
Celebrate the handmade elegance of pottery at the Clay Studio in Goleta, where A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection, the personal pottery collection of Chris Rupp, is on view through September 30. Rupp (a well-regarded artist himself, as well as an instructor of art at Westmont College...
Santa Barbara Independent
Marc and Lynne Benioff Give $60 Million to UC Santa Barbara in Support of Ocean Research
This story was originally posted by UCSB’s The Current. Driven to improve and safeguard the health of our oceans through science and technology, Marc and Lynne Benioff have made a gift of $60 million to UC Santa Barbara, one of the world’s most important marine research centers. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Donna Allene Thomas
A loving, caring, compassionate and generous woman who lived a life of service, Donna Allene Thomas, age 95, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away at home on September 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Donna, a California native, was born in Alameda, CA on December 9, 1926,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Danny Keith Pack
Danny lived in Goleta most of his adult life. He loved surfing and hiking the hills of Santa Barbara County. He will be missed greatly!
Santa Barbara Independent
Dos Pueblos High School Culinary Arts Teacher Honored as 2022 Extraordinary Educator
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s “Extraordinary Educator” 2022 Award will be presented to Dos Pueblos High School Culinary Arts Teacher, Chef Terri Ingram October 1st 5-9 pm at the “11th Annual Hoedown” at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Each year the DSASBC recognizes an Extraordinary Educator for their outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome and others with special needs in our community. Terri Ingram has been the Culinary Arts teacher at Dos Pueblos High School for 11 years and she is a master at inclusion. Chef Terri started a Coffee Cart and the SpEd Café at Dos Pueblos where students work on real life skills identified in their IEP’s along side their peers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Spirituality Meets Conceptualism at Westmont Museum of Art
At the risk of overselling an idea, one of the most contemplative spots in Santa Barbara’s present fine-art landscape can be found by proceeding to the darkened main gallery of the Westmont College Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. You can’t miss it. A potential slow-brew epiphany awaits in the form of Adam Belt’s “A Volume of Light Shining in the Darkness,” an installation piece clearly resembling the arched window referring to cathedral architecture.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ramon Zarate Angel Jr.
Born in Santa Barbara to Ramon Zarate and Teresa Angel, Ramon was the 3rd of 8 children. As a 2nd generation true native of Santa Barbara, he attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1970. Shortly afterward he joined the Local Painters and Allied Trades Union where he was a loyal member of the union and served as president for a time. He was an active union painter for over 40 years. In 1973 he married Patricia Thompson and they had 2 daughters, Reyna and Tracy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Recently Promoted Staff Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif – On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated eight. staff members on their recent promotions. The ceremony was held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room and was attended by family members, friends, and colleagues.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sees Healthy Spike in City Revenues
While not quite the Treasure of the Sierra Madre, the healthy spike in city revenues — bed taxes and sales taxes combined — have many in City Hall salivating on where the unexpected revenues might best be spent. Bed taxes collected in the month of August ($3.59 million) came in nearly 20 percent higher than budgeted, and sales tax revenues for the fiscal year 2022 ($28.5 million) are 22.7 higher than anticipated. The higher-than-expected bed taxes reflect the enduring strength of tourist demand for hotel beds and the high rates currently being charged. The real action at the City Council is now shifting to the Finance Committee, which is in charge of allocating the unexpected inflow.
Santa Barbara Independent
Students Wanted for City of Goleta Commissions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 19, 2022 – Local students may be wondering what extra-curricular activities they can participate in this school year. The City of Goleta has a special opportunity for two local students to gain experience by serving on a City Commission. The City is currently accepting applications for one Student representative position on the Parks and Recreation Commission and one Youth representative opening on the Public Engagement Commission. This is a unique opportunity to get involved in local government at a young age and make a difference. Applications are now being accepted at https://cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings. The deadline to apply is October 13, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide
Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani
On the evening of August 29, 2022, with family by his side, Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani (aka Jack Hira), passed away peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications of multiple myeloma cancer. Jack was 74 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tulsidas and Devi Hiranandani, and a sister Mira Khilnani. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Susan, son Daniel (fiancée Shaunah), daughter Jennifer (Justin), granddaughters Hailey, Laila, and Paisley Stuler, brothers Dhanraj, Shyam, Jagdish, sister Renu, their respective spouses, many nieces, nephews and extended family in the U.S. and India.
Santa Barbara Independent
Robert George Alexiades
George Alexiades, 89, of Santa Barbara CA, passed away on November 11, 2021 in the care of hospice while surrounded by his loving family. George was born on May 6, 1932, in Maroussi, a suburb of Athens, Greece to Theodore Constantine and Theodora (Christodoulu) Alexiades. George grew up in Greece with his sisters, Angeliki and Mary, during the Second World War before immigrating to the United States with his family in 1948 and settling in New York City.
