San Diego, CA

San Diego says farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world said one final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19. A choir sang as the Queen’s coffin was taken down an aisle of Westminster Abbey for her state funeral. The Queen’s children, grandchildren, and some great-grandchildren walked behind the coffin as it was moved into the.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen

One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system

The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Philip
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3 million for homelessness

Vista, Oceanside and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said more than half the county's fund remains available...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Pacific Islander Festival, ArtWalk Carlsbad

The festival hosts Pacific Islander dignitaries, vendors, food and drinks. Processions, Miss Pacific Islander scholarship, musicians, Polynesian dancers, and San Diego Hula Academy. When: Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25, 12 pm. Where: Ski Beach, Ingraham Street and Vacation Island Road, Mission Beach. pifasandiego.com. Sunday | 25. ArtWalk Carlsbad.
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen

San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)

SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
CHULA VISTA, CA
