kusi.com
San Diego says farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world said one final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19. A choir sang as the Queen’s coffin was taken down an aisle of Westminster Abbey for her state funeral. The Queen’s children, grandchildren, and some great-grandchildren walked behind the coffin as it was moved into the.
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
San Diego to convert downtown hotel into shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city has taken possession of a 34-room hotel that will be transformed into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located on Pacific Highway across the street from the county administration building.
KPBS
Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system
The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
KPBS
San Diego’s system for mental health conservatorships is struggling
Mimi Murray believed she could fix it. All her son needed, she thought, was to come back to San Diego and get some help from Mom. She expected he would have a short stay at their Rancho Peñasquitos home in North County before finding a new job and landing back on his feet.
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
Strange lights seen floating in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights floating in skies across San Diego. "I just started taking a video and i couldn't believe what I saw,” said Teluryde Dedominicis of Pacific Beach. Dedominicis says...
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
KPBS
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3 million for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said more than half the county's fund remains available...
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pacific Islander Festival, ArtWalk Carlsbad
The festival hosts Pacific Islander dignitaries, vendors, food and drinks. Processions, Miss Pacific Islander scholarship, musicians, Polynesian dancers, and San Diego Hula Academy. When: Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25, 12 pm. Where: Ski Beach, Ingraham Street and Vacation Island Road, Mission Beach. pifasandiego.com. Sunday | 25. ArtWalk Carlsbad.
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)
SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
KPBS
Local conservative political action group looks to 'take back' San Diego in upcoming election
A controversial San Diego church previously known for spreading pandemic misinformation, is now host to a grassroots conservative political action group called "The RMNNT." In their own words, the group looks to “take back” San Diego by influencing local politics. Six people who are either members of the...
‘It won’t happen again,’ Mother of woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend discusses domestic abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment while leaving her daughter alive had threatened to kill her before, according to her family. Makayla Adams, 20, was stabbed to death by 24-year-old Michael Ricks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and […]
Family hosts vigil for two men killed in Chula Vista
The family of two men killed in Chula Vista last month hosted a vigil for their loved ones on Tuesday.
