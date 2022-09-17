Read full article on original website
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
C-Ville Country Food & Fund Drive
September is Hunger Action Month and C-Ville Country is hosting a Food & Fund Drive!. Check your pantry or grab a few extras when you are at the grocery store and drop them off here at the station located at. 1140 Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville 8am-5pm Can’t stop by?...
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
CPD releases Saturday morning murder victim ID
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the ID of Saturday morning’s homicide victim as 29-year old city resident Daquain Anderson. Officers responded around 3 Saturday morning to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers arrived on the scene and found Anderson had been shot, and he was transported to UVa where he succumbed in the ER.
City Council approves speed limit reduction along a portion of Cherry Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – They talked about reducing the speed limit on Cherry Avenue to 25 the entire way between Ridge Street and Cleveland Avenue. But City Council last night went with staff recommendation to reduce the speed limit on Cherry to 30 between Ridge and Roosevelt Brown… and 25 between Roosevelt Brown and Cleveland.
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
