AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. The R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said paramedics checked out 24 people riding on the train and three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

AURORA, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO