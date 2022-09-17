ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Boulder County using artificial intelligence to spot wildfires

BOULDER, Colo. — The next wildfire in Boulder County might first be spotted by artificial intelligence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office brought two new wildfire lookout cameras online Tuesday morning, and a third will be installed later this month. The cameras provide a continuous 360 video feed, but it...
9NEWS

Boulder debuts program to divert 911 calls from emergency rooms

BOULDER, Colo. — When people call 911 in Boulder, a Lyft driver might show up instead of an ambulance, at least in certain circumstances. It's a new program called "nurse navigation" that's designed to divert people to alternatives if their medical issue doesn't warrant an ambulance ride to an emergency room.
9NEWS

Northern Colorado airport holds emergency preparedness drill

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado first responders were conducting an emergency preparedness drill at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) on Tuesday. The full-scale drill of a simulated aircraft emergency, which began at 9 a.m., was designed to test associated emergency plans. While the exercise was closed to the public due,...
9NEWS

Adams City High School closed Wednesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, due to a threat that has been circulating around social media. The reason for the closure is to allow the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) and Adams 14 School District to complete their investigation into the matter, according to a letter from the school.
9NEWS

Summit County has unique program for responding to mental health calls

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Since 2021, more than 1,600 police calls in Summit County have been managed by a special team devoted to mental health crisis response. The calls, which would have traditionally been considered high-risk calls for deputies and officers, resulted in no arrests, no uses of force and only a handful of mental health holds, which forward people to a higher level of care like a community mental health bed or a hospital stay.
9NEWS

3 injured in RTD light rail derailment in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. The R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said paramedics checked out 24 people riding on the train and three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
9NEWS

Denver Public Library closes all locations Wednesday due to threat

DENVER — The Denver Public Library closed all locations on Wednesday after it received what it called an unspecified threat overnight. The library system was working with law enforcement to decide when it's safe to reopen. Bookmobile stops were also canceled. Denver Public Library, which has 27 branches across...
9NEWS

Teen reported missing in Commerce City found safe

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — A teen reported missing Monday has been found safe, Commerce City said Wednesday. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Pky, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) alert. On Wednesday, Commerce City tweeted...
9NEWS

Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area

DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
9NEWS

'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools

DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
9NEWS

APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
9NEWS

5 commercial trucks catch fire in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo — Multiple commercial trucks were destroyed in a fire in Loveland Tuesday morning. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a large fire in the area of SW 14th Street and Taft Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found five...
