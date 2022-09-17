Read full article on original website
Boulder County using artificial intelligence to spot wildfires
BOULDER, Colo. — The next wildfire in Boulder County might first be spotted by artificial intelligence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office brought two new wildfire lookout cameras online Tuesday morning, and a third will be installed later this month. The cameras provide a continuous 360 video feed, but it...
Boulder debuts program to divert 911 calls from emergency rooms
BOULDER, Colo. — When people call 911 in Boulder, a Lyft driver might show up instead of an ambulance, at least in certain circumstances. It's a new program called "nurse navigation" that's designed to divert people to alternatives if their medical issue doesn't warrant an ambulance ride to an emergency room.
Potential changes to photo radar enforcement looks to make streets safer
COLORADO, USA — Are streets safer with more or less interaction with law enforcement on the roads?. State legislation being considered for next year would change the restrictions on Colorado's laws around photo radar enforcement. Currently, state law limits the areas where photo radar vans can be parked and...
Northern Colorado airport holds emergency preparedness drill
LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado first responders were conducting an emergency preparedness drill at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) on Tuesday. The full-scale drill of a simulated aircraft emergency, which began at 9 a.m., was designed to test associated emergency plans. While the exercise was closed to the public due,...
Adams City High School closed Wednesday
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, due to a threat that has been circulating around social media. The reason for the closure is to allow the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) and Adams 14 School District to complete their investigation into the matter, according to a letter from the school.
Denver City Council considers changes to marijuana rules in effort to bolster delivery
DENVER — Denver City Council will consider a proposal Monday to drastically cut license fees for marijuana delivery services and extend -- forever -- a requirement that delivery company owners come from socially disadvantaged backgrounds. The current "social equity" mandate is set to end in 2024, but the city...
Summit County has unique program for responding to mental health calls
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Since 2021, more than 1,600 police calls in Summit County have been managed by a special team devoted to mental health crisis response. The calls, which would have traditionally been considered high-risk calls for deputies and officers, resulted in no arrests, no uses of force and only a handful of mental health holds, which forward people to a higher level of care like a community mental health bed or a hospital stay.
3 injured in RTD light rail derailment in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. The R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said paramedics checked out 24 people riding on the train and three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
One of 3 finalists for Aurora police chief drops out soon after names announced
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Wednesday named three finalists for a new police chief –five months after the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson – but one of them almost immediately withdrew from the process. Scott C. Booth, police chief in Danville,...
Denver Public Library closes all locations Wednesday due to threat
DENVER — The Denver Public Library closed all locations on Wednesday after it received what it called an unspecified threat overnight. The library system was working with law enforcement to decide when it's safe to reopen. Bookmobile stops were also canceled. Denver Public Library, which has 27 branches across...
Daniels Scholarship Program accepting applications from Colorado high school seniors
DENVER — Applications are open now for Colorado high school seniors to become 2023 Daniels Scholars and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degrees. > Video from March 2022: Students surprised with Daniels Fund scholarships. The Daniels Scholarship Program, which is based on financial need, provides up to...
Teen reported missing in Commerce City found safe
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — A teen reported missing Monday has been found safe, Commerce City said Wednesday. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Pky, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) alert. On Wednesday, Commerce City tweeted...
Friends, family demand justice for 22-year-old killed by Clear Creek deputy
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several dozen people gathered in a small park in Idaho Springs Tuesday to remember Christian Glass and demand charges for the Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed him this summer. Body camera video released by the family’s attorney last week showed 22-year-old Glass...
State finds multiple issues with DPS program that includes disproportionate number of Black boys
DENVER — Denver Public Schools systematically denied the education rights of Black students in a special education program the district intended to shut down but did not, a report from the state department of education found. The "affective needs" program for students with emotional disabilities includes a disproportionate number...
Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools
DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
Adams City High student arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to school
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun inside a school, Commerce City Police said. Around 12:45 p.m., Adams City High School staff received reports that a student inside the school had a gun in his possession, police said. That's located at 7200 Quebec Pkwy. at the intersection with East 73nd Avenue.
5 commercial trucks catch fire in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo — Multiple commercial trucks were destroyed in a fire in Loveland Tuesday morning. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a large fire in the area of SW 14th Street and Taft Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found five...
