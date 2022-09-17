Read full article on original website
Russia Finance Ministry: Local businesses to decide on digital asset use on international payments
Russia is moving towards digital assets at a frantic pace, and the latest development from the sanction-hit nation is a draft bill to oversee the use of digital assets for settlements. Reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance will permit local businesses to determine the best ways to incorporate virtual currencies in their operations.
US agencies answer Biden’s call for digital currency regulations
The U.S. government continues to warn ‘crypto’ criminals that regulation of the digital asset sector is coming, even if it still isn’t entirely sure what those regulations might look like. On September 15, the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee held a hearing on the Digital...
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
Is ETH a security? If it wasn’t before, it is now
Last week, the long-awaited Ethereum “Merge” finally arrived, switching Ethereum from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus mechanism. So far, it appears to have made the switch without major technical problems. Although, it’s still early days, and it will be some time before we know for sure that the Merge hasn’t introduced new vulnerabilities as happened with the 2019 Constantinople update.
Report: Russian police stations detaining people protesting Putin's draft order
CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
Russian soldiers who desert their posts could face up to 10 years in jail under legislation that passed the lower house of parliament a day before Putin announced 'partial mobilization'
Russia's State Duma passed a new law on Tuesday that toughens punishments for soldiers deserting their posts during a period of mobilization.
Swiss mull banning factory farms
The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to ban intensive livestock farming in the largely rural country, which already has some of the world's strictest animal welfare laws. The Swiss would also have to invest large amounts in costly inspections of foreign farms, it argues.
UK's new leader slams Putin, hails queen in debut UN speech
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making “saber-rattling threats” to cover his failed invasion of Ukraine, as she prepared to tell the United Nations that its founding principles were fracturing because of aggression by authoritarian states. In her debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday night, Truss will call the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world,” and extol the late Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of everything the U.N. stands for. The text of the speech was released in advance by Truss’ office. Responding to a statement from Putin that he was mobilizing reservists and would use everything at his disposal to protect Russia — an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal -- Truss accused the Russian leader of “desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures.”
SEC v Ripple: Chamber of Digital Commerce weighs in, says it’s unsure if XRP is security
The world’s largest blockchain advocacy and trade group wants to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s lawsuit against Ripple. The Chamber of Digital Commerce filed a motion for leave to file an amicus curiae brief, claiming that while it can’t determine if XRP is a security, regulators need to be clear and consistent with their application of legal frameworks.
