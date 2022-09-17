ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Women’s Soccer Open Mountain West Play Thursday at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team begins Mountain West play Thursday afternoon with a visit to Wyoming. The Lobos and Cowgirls will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. MT at the Madrid Sports Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Begin MW Schedule at Boise State Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going 9-1 in non-conference and starting 9-1 for the first time since 2013, The University of New Mexico volleyball team begins the Mountain West portion of the schedule on Thursday at Boise State. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and streamed on the Mountain...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Adds Annie Richards as Distance Coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head cross country and track and field coach Joe Franklin has hired Annie Richards to the staff, with the new Lobo coach primarily working with the distance group. “I am very honored to join a stellar staff here at New Mexico,” commented Richards....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Taking a Trip to SEC Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos enter a monumental challenge heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU at Tiger Stadium. The Lobos are 1-13 all-time against teams currently in the SEC, but if you are looking for an omen, any omen, there’s this: the lone win was over the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man in his 30s has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in the Lower Valley Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 10 p.m. along the 8600 block of North Loop near Pendale Road. No word on the man’s condition or what led up to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX

