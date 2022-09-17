Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Open Mountain West Play Thursday at Wyoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team begins Mountain West play Thursday afternoon with a visit to Wyoming. The Lobos and Cowgirls will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. MT at the Madrid Sports Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. The...
Lobos Begin MW Schedule at Boise State Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going 9-1 in non-conference and starting 9-1 for the first time since 2013, The University of New Mexico volleyball team begins the Mountain West portion of the schedule on Thursday at Boise State. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and streamed on the Mountain...
UNM Adds Annie Richards as Distance Coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head cross country and track and field coach Joe Franklin has hired Annie Richards to the staff, with the new Lobo coach primarily working with the distance group. “I am very honored to join a stellar staff here at New Mexico,” commented Richards....
UNM Athletics and ABQ Sunport Announce Partnership, Collaboration for 2022-2023 Season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today, the Albuquerque International Sunport and University of New Mexico Athletics announced a new partnership, which includes an advertising trade package and designation of the Sunport as the Official Travel Partner of the UNM Lobos. Leadership from both the City of Albuquerque and UNM launched an...
Lobos Taking a Trip to SEC Country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos enter a monumental challenge heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU at Tiger Stadium. The Lobos are 1-13 all-time against teams currently in the SEC, but if you are looking for an omen, any omen, there’s this: the lone win was over the Tigers.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man in his 30s has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in the Lower Valley Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 10 p.m. along the 8600 block of North Loop near Pendale Road. No word on the man’s condition or what led up to […]
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
Metal beam narrowly misses Albuquerque driver after crashing through windshield
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was driving southbound on I-25, a metal beam impaled Fernando Garcia’s windshield just missing him by a few inches.“What the f*** bro. I almost f****** died. look at that s*** man,” said Garcia. After seeing the car in front of him swerve trying to avoid the beam, Garcia says he […]
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
