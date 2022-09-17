Read full article on original website
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
actionnewsnow.com
Despite cool, wet weather, NorCal firefighters are reminding all of us that fire season is not over
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The cooler weather could make us think that fire season is over, but Action News Now talked with CAL FIRE who says that is not the case. The recent rain in Northern California has been brightening up people's attitudes. "I love the cool weather. Chico gets...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
KTVZ
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
Effingham Radio
Severe Weather Likely For Most Of The Area Tonight
There’s a chance for thunderstorms into the overnight hours. An enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather exists this evening across a large part of central Illinois, though there is a threat of severe weather anywhere in the area. In the enhanced risk, chances are best for hail potentially larger than golf balls, as well as tornadoes.
krcrtv.com
Rain is on it's way! Meteorologist Bryan Scofield deep dives into what we can expect
REDDING, Calif. — Wet weather is on it's way! But will it stay?. We checked in with Meteorologist Bryan Scofield to better understand the cold front that is heading our way. Aside from a few small showers and traces of rain in July and August, it has been a dry hot summer in the Northstate.
Fox40
Rain expected across Northern California; some flash flood warnings issued in the foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An unseasonably wet September weather system is rolling into Northern California this weekend with breezy conditions and measurable rain. The Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys will likely receive one to two inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday while the Sierra foothills receive two to three inches. The bulk of the rain will fall Sunday and Monday in the form of scattered showers with occasional heavy downpours. The rain will have a dampening effect on wildfires.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Severe storms possible in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, evening
Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe. The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way. Large hail and...
Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills were expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. As of 9:21 p.m. on […]
Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm
On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
