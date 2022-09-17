ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Sheri Barnes
5d ago

yes I believe that you should be giving them more money to do stuff with a lot of these people are volunteers actually Saturday on the 9th or on the 10th of this month the ambulance people volunteers save me they need to get paid and recognition for that if it wasn't for them not only me but a lot of other people would may have not lived so yes they are very important to us and they should be giving grants of money because they put their lives on the line every day for us so we need to you guys need to start recognizing the stuff that they actually do thank you very much

WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side

According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Deputies investigating possible explosive device in Ross County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are responding to a possible explosive device that closed down an area of Ross County Tuesday. Few details are available. The sheriff's office said Eastern Avenue is closed from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 headquarters to Douglas Avenue. Watt Street is closed...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#The Ohio Highway Patrol
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device

Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Rollover Crash After High-Speed Chase in Pickaway County

Pickaway- A rollover crash has occured after a chase in the area of 6247 SR316 west around 10 pm. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene 911 calls came into the system around the area of the Racino on US-23 where the man may have left and was driving erratically. A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for law enforcement for a silver Dodge truck that was “all over the roadway” was issued in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency

Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.

