FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale firefighters rescue two dogs, woman from Tom's Thumb Trail
SCOTTSDALE — A woman and two dogs were rescued by Scottsdale firefighters Wednesday afternoon at Tom's Thumb Trail. Around 1:27 p.m., crews located a woman and two dogs who were unable to make it back to the trailhead. Officials say one of the dogs, a 125-pound German Shepherd named...
ABC 15 News
High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits
PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
ABC 15 News
Police report reveals how 4th-grader took loaded gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — New police records reveal what happened the day a fourth-grader took a gun to school in Queen Creek. Police say on August 25, the student took a loaded gun to Legacy Traditional Academy and new records show there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
ABC 15 News
One person taken to hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
ABC 15 News
Deadline to register to vote for November election less than 2 weeks away
PHOENIX — The voter registration deadline in Arizona is less than two weeks away. As we celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, there is an all-out effort to get people registered in time for the November election. The Maricopa County Election Department set up shop outside the Kerr...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
ABC 15 News
One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa
One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
ABC 15 News
Before paying any application fees, check with the complex and make sure you're seeing the most recent rates.
PHOENIX — $950 for a two-bedroom apartment... too good to be true?. Rent prices are so high in the Valley, that if you find what looks like a great deal, you might just pay the application fees and grab it. Sometimes, however, renters find that deal isn't what it...
ABC 15 News
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver who may have been impaired, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was...
