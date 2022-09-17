ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits

PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
ABC 15 News

One person taken to hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
ABC 15 News

One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
ABC 15 News

PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy

ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
