FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
AZFamily
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The NWS plans...
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
Phoenix officer won't face charges after killing man
A Phoenix police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a homeless man who had jumped into his police car.
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized and is expected to survive after being shot Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
12news.com
New details emerge from shooting incident involving Mesa officers
A suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital after being involved in a shooting incident with Mesa officers Monday night. Trisha Hendricks has the details.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery at southside business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say they are trying to find four men, who are accused of robbing a business. Peoria Police say it happened around 10 PM Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Starr. When officers arrived, the victim told police that four male suspects entered...
Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
ABC 15 News
Police report reveals how 4th-grader took loaded gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — New police records reveal what happened the day a fourth-grader took a gun to school in Queen Creek. Police say on August 25, the student took a loaded gun to Legacy Traditional Academy and new records show there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
fox10phoenix.com
Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
AZFamily
Former Phoenix officer ordered to pay $1 million; sentenced to 15 months for PPP loan fraud
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Phoenix police officer was sentenced Monday afternoon after using federal funds meant to help small and medium-sized businesses that had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Richardson, who was working as a Phoenix police officer at the time, took a plea deal...
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
AZFamily
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the case for the death of Kiera Bergman
Closing arguments were made on Sept. 19 in the trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment. Now, the jury will deliberate.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
According to police, the crash happened on September 16th when a man walking outside a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. Furthermore, when officers arrived, they found the man severely injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man was not yet released...
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
