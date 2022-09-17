ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa

No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation's findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery at southside business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say they are trying to find four men, who are accused of robbing a business. Peoria Police say it happened around 10 PM Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Starr. When officers arrived, the victim told police that four male suspects entered...
PEORIA, AZ
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

According to police, the crash happened on September 16th when a man walking outside a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. Furthermore, when officers arrived, they found the man severely injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man was not yet released...
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
PEORIA, AZ

