Herald-Journal
PHS boys soccer ties Rigby, takes narrow loss to Century
Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.
Herald-Journal
BR sports roundup: Girls soccer drops two region matches; cross country represents at pre-state
The Region 11 slate is proving to be a difficult one for the Bear River girls soccer team, which was shut out twice last week and was still looking for its first region victory at the halfway point of the schedule. On Tuesday, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest, which left...
Herald-Journal
Preston girls soccer gets first win of season
Preston soccer earned their first win of the season last week and had a tight game with district rival Century. They host Bonneville today, Sep. 21, at 4 p.m. and travel to Rigby on Friday, Sep. 23 for another shot at the Trojans, who beat them 4-0 earlier in the season.
