ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Sept. 16, 2022

By Steve Breen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8fkg_0hyt9LLC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3re3Zp_0hyt9LLC00
(Steve Breen)

Mike Auer walked away with the top prize this week. Pretty fly, Mike! He will get Steve Breen’s signed original in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated. The art for next week’s contest is below.

Winner

“Her bite is worse than her bark.” Mike Auer, San Diego

Finalists

“We set up a lot of play dates with other flies, but he keeps eating them.” Louis Lin, San Diego

“It breathes fire on command.” Judy E. Cosgrove, San Marcos

“He loves to hide in the bushes and pounce on unsuspecting creatures.” Chuck Seiber, Lakeside

“I just got tired of picking up after the dog.” Rich Heckman, San Diego

“Let’s name him Bugsy Malone.” Carol Robinson, La Jolla

“Rover just isn’t the same after recovering from COVID!” Jim Casale, San Marcos

“Now the neighbors don’t bother us so much.” Paul S.D. Berg, Castro Valley

“The limp? Early on, Flydo took to the air once and dropped me.” Bob Klein, La Mesa

“He especially likes dog parks and city landfills.” Neil Proffitt, Oceanside

“I think it happened because he ate that Kafkaesque brand dog food.” George Bullette, Rancho Santa Fe

“A lot cheaper than a dog, but he just won’t cuddle.” Steve Lake, Carlsbad

“Pet-sitting for Dr. Brundle isn’t so bad.” Matt Hines, Irvine

“I think this new job as product tester at the genetics lab is going to be fun!” Charles Purvis, Simpsonville, S.C.

“He’s from a local shelter that specializes in spiderweb rescues.” Don Donaldo, La Jolla

K-12

“Why is the dog buzzing?” Alex McDonald, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

“Give me a reason you wouldn’t want to pet him.” Shryla Krishan, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

“At least it doesn’t shed.” Mackenzie Adam, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

“I wonder why everyone else left the park?” Hayden Clyons, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

Next Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTePY_0hyt9LLC00
(Steve Breen)

To enter, email your submissions to cartooncontest@sduniontribune.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please limit your captions to three and keep ’em brief. Good luck and stay healthy!

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Irvine, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
San Marcos, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Klein
Person
Steve Lake
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
91K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy