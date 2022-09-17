Read full article on original website
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
KCBY
As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
KCBY
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
KCBY
Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
KCBY
Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
KCBY
Are you maintaining your car properly after wildfire ash and debris?
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire ash and debris we have been seeing lately, you might know how to keep it out of your home. But do you know how to keep it from doing harm under the hood?. Some people are forgetful when it comes to car...
KCBY
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
KCBY
Air quality impacted by Cedar Creek Fire; LRAPA says expect smoke for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
KCBY
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
KCBY
Tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver seized during marijuana bust
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Illegal marijuana plants, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver, and a luxury vehicle were seized following the execution of a search warrant south of Junction City last week. The Lane County Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal marijuana operation in the 30-thousand block...
KCBY
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
KCBY
Lane County air quality advisory extended through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.
KCBY
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
KCBY
University of Oregon condemns student actions, offensive chant at BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
KCBY
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
KCBY
Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public
EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
KCBY
South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
KCBY
'Disgusting': Coach Lanning, Athletic Director Mullens condemn offensive chant
EUGENE, Ore. — “I do want to address something that happened in our game this past weekend with BYU. Obviously, like many of you, it's really frustrating and disgusting to hear the things that were said during the game,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. The fallout...
KCBY
Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
