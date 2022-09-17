ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Lane County air quality advisory extended through Friday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

University of Oregon condemns student actions, offensive chant at BYU game

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate

EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale

EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
EUGENE, OR

