cpr.org
Suspect arrested in Fort Collins for fatal hit-and-run that killed Weld County deputy
Authorities have arrested the prime suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Weld County deputy last Sunday. The Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales in Fort Collins late Monday night. He is accused of fatally hitting Alexis Hein-Nutz and fleeing the scene.
Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.
coloradosun.com
Arrest made in Weld County hit-and-run that left sheriff’s deputy dead
This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM. The suspect in a hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a Weld County sheriff’s deputy dead has been arrested. The suspect, Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, was taken into custody Monday in Fort Collins, according...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her. Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention deputy assigned to the jail, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 18, when she was hit by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37 and killed.
