ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 2

Related
K2 Radio

Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her. Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention deputy assigned to the jail, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 18, when she was hit by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37 and killed.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Severance, CO
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
broomfieldleader.com

Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goats#County Road#Tattoos#Crimestoppers
9NEWS

Suspect in South Carolina homicide arrested in Denver

DENVER — A 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in South Carolina was arrested in Denver Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. William Loyd Todd Cagle was arrested on felony arrest warrants out of Laurens County, South Carolina on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
9NEWS

Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy