Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
WLOS.com

Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
WJHL

Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
Western Carolinian

Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd

Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
WLOS.com

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
exoticspotter.com

Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina

There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
