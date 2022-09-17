Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
WLOS.com
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
WLOS.com
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take a Boat Ride on the Highest Lake East of the Mississippi River in Jackson County, NC
You can explore Lake Glenville, the highest lake in Eastern US, in Jackson County, NC by boat with Lake Glenville Scenic Boat Tours. We did the beautiful boat tour and will tell you all you need to know to enjoy the scenic lake. Thanks to Jackson County, North Carolina for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Looking back: King Charles III's visit to Biltmore Estate in 1996
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III. Some locals may remember that the king once visited Western North Carolina in 1996. It was the first time the royal had ever been to the state.
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
Western Carolinian
Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd
Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina
There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
WLOS.com
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
WLOS.com
Dogwood Health Trust awards Haywood County $1M for much-needed affordable housing
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County has received a big sum to help solve a big issue, as $1.1 million is heading to the county in the form of a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. It's an amount not seen in years to help meet the growing...
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0