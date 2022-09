PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cut-off low that has been producing showers for northern California and portions of southern Oregon, will be starting its path to the northeast back into Oregon Wednesday. This will toss some more clouds in the forecast around the Willamette Valley. It will also bring a chance for some showers for the Cascades and even some portions of the valley by late morning. Those of you in Marion County or even the hills of Clackamas County will have the greatest chance for shower production.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO