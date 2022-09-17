Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, September 21 Morning Forecast
Happy Wednesday! The last official day of summer and the heat is holding on to the bitter end. We will likely set new record high temperatures all across the Ozarks today. It won’t be warmer than the last two, the records are just lower. As we progress through Wednesday...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
