ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Maryland police: Florida man charged in 26-year-old murder in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man in Florida faces charges related to a murder that took place in Frederick County decades ago. On May 4, 2006, a driver found the body of Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, N.M. near a rest stop on Interstate 70. That was more than a week after someone saw Shuck at a hotel in New Mexico.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
counton2.com

Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a shelf in Lisa Jones’ home sits a large blue plate with a cat’s face. It is a memento that she has never forgotten. “She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats,” said Jones. “And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
counton2.com

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
FLORIDA STATE
counton2.com

SC State Fair hosting Sensory-Friendly Morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host its first ever event designed to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. During that time, the sights and sounds of the fair will be dialed back and crowds will be smaller.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy