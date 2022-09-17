WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The transition from high school to beyond can be challenging for any student. For students with disabilities, which can include dyslexia to language processing disorders, to dysgraphia, this step can feel overwhelming without the proper support and resources. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, around 33 percent of all students identify as having a disability that adversely affects their performance in the classroom, and constitutes more than seven million students. Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 and partners will host a Transition Fair for students (8th through 12th grades) with disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m, Sept 20.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO