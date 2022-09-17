Read full article on original website
GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports.
Texas secretary of state discusses effort to educate voters on National Voter Registration Day
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott shared details about a campaign aimed at educating voters before the November elections on Tuesday in east Austin. This comes the same day as National Voter Registration Day, a holiday that’s been recognized for at least a decade now. According to the National Voter Registration Day website, nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
Region 12 hosting Let Your Light Shine transition fair
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The transition from high school to beyond can be challenging for any student. For students with disabilities, which can include dyslexia to language processing disorders, to dysgraphia, this step can feel overwhelming without the proper support and resources. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, around 33 percent of all students identify as having a disability that adversely affects their performance in the classroom, and constitutes more than seven million students. Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 and partners will host a Transition Fair for students (8th through 12th grades) with disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m, Sept 20.
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Near-record heat continues late this week and this weekend across Central Texas as afternoon temperatures continue to climb to as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal. A cold front is set to arrive late Sunday afternoon, but before it pushes through the region temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 90s.
Interstate 14 construction to cause closures
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – This Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 from the westbound off-ramp to FM-1670 (Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road) to west of Simmons Road. TxDOT says that in addition, the westbound on-ramp at Loop 121...
