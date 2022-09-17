ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Downtown Phoenix '50s motel being transformed into a high-tech smart hotel with a 'Miami-style' pool area

PHOENIX - A downtown Phoenix motel from the '50s, described as old and run down, is turning into a new technologically advanced destination. The motel, located near Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street, was originally a Travelodge built in 1959 and is recognized as a historic property. A new, cutting-edge hotel group has come up with a design that preserves the historic building and transforms it into the city's first fully-automated smart hotel.
PHOENIX, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding

The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa

Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
CMSWire

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch

Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?. Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Leasing to begin soon at new affordable housing community in West Valley

PHOENIX — Leasing will begin soon at a new affordable housing community in the West Valley that is finishing up construction. Cabana Bullard, located at Van Buren Street and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, will have 336 available units and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE

