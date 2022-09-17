Read full article on original website
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Queen Creek gets ready for Tiki Marketplace
A one-stop shop for anything and everything tiki is set to take place onm Sept. 24 in Queen Creek. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has a preview of the Superstition Village Tiki Marketplace.
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
fox10phoenix.com
Made in Arizona: Cereal and coffee, what's better? Meet Espress-O's Cereal
We're talking breakfast. For some, it's a delicious bowl of your favorite cereal and for others, it's just a cup of coffee. A Phoenix-area doctor came up with the idea to combine the two in a cup to fit our busy schedules. In this Made in Arizona, we introduce you to Espress-O's Cereal.
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Phoenix '50s motel being transformed into a high-tech smart hotel with a 'Miami-style' pool area
PHOENIX - A downtown Phoenix motel from the '50s, described as old and run down, is turning into a new technologically advanced destination. The motel, located near Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street, was originally a Travelodge built in 1959 and is recognized as a historic property. A new, cutting-edge hotel group has come up with a design that preserves the historic building and transforms it into the city's first fully-automated smart hotel.
Mesa, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mesa. The Arizona College Preparatory football team will have a game with Mesa High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. The Gilbert Christian High School football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
85209.com
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
fox10phoenix.com
Each time a body is found, mixed feelings are brought up for families of missing people
Michelle Bernstein-Schultz went missing from her Paradise Valley apartment a few months ago, and heaviness weighs on her sister and mother, especially every time a body is found and it's not yet identified. The Sept. 17 discovery of 39-year-old Jennifer Beede brought up mixed emotions for Michelle's family.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
azbigmedia.com
Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa
Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
fox10phoenix.com
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
KTAR.com
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair
PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
CMSWire
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch
Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?. Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.
KTAR.com
Leasing to begin soon at new affordable housing community in West Valley
PHOENIX — Leasing will begin soon at a new affordable housing community in the West Valley that is finishing up construction. Cabana Bullard, located at Van Buren Street and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, will have 336 available units and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
