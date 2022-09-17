ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

What to know about the Sugarloaf plan

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1p4T_0hyt7IBx00
Buy Now Sugarloaf Mountain, as shown from Comus Road. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

What is Sugarloaf Mountain?

Sugarloaf is one of three mountain areas in Frederick County. It is in the southern part of the county along the border with Montgomery County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUbqk_0hyt7IBx00

Comments / 2

Izudum Yulukit
4d ago

...and here I thought we were gonna learn something about the "Sugarloaf Plan". At least that's what the headline said. 🤷‍♀️ But then we're talking about the Frederick News Post, so....

Reply
3
Related
wfmd.com

Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth

Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
traveltasteandtour.com

Martinsburg Berkeley, WV

From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Amazon Alexa credited with saving Maryland family from fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexa, it looks like some thanks are in order. Firefighters said Amazon’s virtual assistant helped save a family of six from a house fire in Silver Spring on Monday. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that shortly before 2 a.m., Alexa alerted the family that there […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Frederick County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
loudounnow.com

Spontaneous Combustion Destroys Purcellville-Area Barn

A fire started by the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil from a flowerbox destroyed a large barn near Purcellville on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office reported. Just before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20, a 911 caller reported a barn on fire behind a...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Bay Net

Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity On September 18 In Prince George’s County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in multiple areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is...
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugarloaf Mountain
wfmd.com

Hazmat Incident In Brunswick Mitigated

A rail car with a small vapor release was reported at the railyard. Frederick, Md BW & KM) Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials say the hazmat incident at the Brunswick Railyard on Sunday afternoon has been mitigated. . Personnel responded to the incident at around 4:33, and located a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Clara Barton tribute monument coming to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Clara Barton was the first nurse allowed on the battlefield during the civil war battle. The work she did later built the establishment foundation of the American Red Cross. “Clara got her claim to fame as being one of our first responders under fire to battle at Antietam by […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
hagerstownmagazine.com

Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro

Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
WAYNESBORO, PA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy