ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month

At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven Independent

Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash

Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles

Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Jamaican#Localevent#Charity#The Shubert Theatre#Braata Folksingers#Braata Productions#Medtronics#Cultural Musicologist
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

After Fire, Taco Restaurateur Rebuilds

A kitchen-wall fire shut down Edgar Marcial’s Tacos Los Gordos restaurant barely a month after it first opened on Orange Street. Now, the California transplant is working on raising money to rehab his recently renovated culinary home so that he and his staff can soon get back to cooking up and dishing out nopales tacos, esquites, and other Oaxacan fare.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Auction Keeps Owner In Neighborhood

Topeka Jemmott has looked up at the faded, overgrown, and seemingly abandoned single-family house at 537 Fountain St. just about every day over the past year during her morning walks around the neighborhood. Now the Upper Westville resident will have a chance to bring that blighted property back to life,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
restaurantclicks.com

Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke

37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?

HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy