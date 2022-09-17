Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month
At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
“All-American” New Haven Takes A Victory Lap
The Moore family — who found opportunities for better lives in public housing — served as the human face of a celebration of New Haven winning recognition as one of 10 “All-America” cities. Housing authority and city leaders held the celebration late Tuesday afternoon at...
Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash
Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Relief from Connecticut for Puerto Rico
Several groups across Connecticut prepare to gather and send relief to hurricane devastated Puerto Rico, while Governor Lamont says the state is prepared to help, too
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
After Fire, Taco Restaurateur Rebuilds
A kitchen-wall fire shut down Edgar Marcial’s Tacos Los Gordos restaurant barely a month after it first opened on Orange Street. Now, the California transplant is working on raising money to rehab his recently renovated culinary home so that he and his staff can soon get back to cooking up and dishing out nopales tacos, esquites, and other Oaxacan fare.
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show returns to New Britain with classic cars, food, raffles and more
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District, in partnership with the Constitution State Classics Car Club, is hosting the 16th annual New Britain/TD Bank Downtown Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “The NBDD’s Car Show always brings a great turnout and is a great event for anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Hartford ready to welcome families from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona has knocked out power to most of the island of Puerto Rico. Many families in Connecticut who have loved ones on the island are struggling to get in touch with people in Puerto Rico. The mayor said the city of Hartford is ready to...
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Auction Keeps Owner In Neighborhood
Topeka Jemmott has looked up at the faded, overgrown, and seemingly abandoned single-family house at 537 Fountain St. just about every day over the past year during her morning walks around the neighborhood. Now the Upper Westville resident will have a chance to bring that blighted property back to life,...
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke
37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
Comments / 0