Record high temperatures likely today ahead of a major shift in our weather pattern
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be a scorcher of a day today ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through the northern parts of the area this afternoon. Under quite a bit of sunshine, we’ll be looking at high temperatures that will range from the mid/upper 80s northwest to the lower 100s southeast. Many have a good chance to tie or break record highs later today. Current record highs that have a decent chances of being tied or broken in the Local4 viewing area today include Grand Island (95°), Hastings (96°), Kearney (95°), Lincoln (96°), McCook (98°), and Imperial (99°). Winds ahead of the cold front will be southwesterly. They could be a bit breezy over Eastern Nebraska at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts over 25 mph. The cold front should be close to the Tri-Cities around the end of the afternoon. The front will continue to push southeast through the rest of the area this evening. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and weak thunderstorms near the cold front. Later tonight, we’ll see an increase in lower level clouds with a continue slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
Harvest season safety tips to stay safe
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As harvest season gets underway here in Nebraska, the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association has released tips for farmers and drivers to stay safe on the roads. For farmers, there’s several tips on how to be safe when dealing with their farming equipment....
Heartland United Way celebrating 75 years of helping Nebraskans
The Webster county law center, which serves both a jail and a sheriff's office, was built in the late 1880s. County officials are looking to replace the old building. Ron Seymour with the Adams County Extension office talks safety tips during harvest season, and fall lawn care tips. New rash...
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just last week, the Nebraska Army National Guard welcomed 14 new soldiers. It comes as the number of applications continues dropping in Nebraska and across the country. In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly goal....
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of highly pathogenic avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The ninth farm, a small backyard...
