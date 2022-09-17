HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be a scorcher of a day today ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through the northern parts of the area this afternoon. Under quite a bit of sunshine, we’ll be looking at high temperatures that will range from the mid/upper 80s northwest to the lower 100s southeast. Many have a good chance to tie or break record highs later today. Current record highs that have a decent chances of being tied or broken in the Local4 viewing area today include Grand Island (95°), Hastings (96°), Kearney (95°), Lincoln (96°), McCook (98°), and Imperial (99°). Winds ahead of the cold front will be southwesterly. They could be a bit breezy over Eastern Nebraska at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts over 25 mph. The cold front should be close to the Tri-Cities around the end of the afternoon. The front will continue to push southeast through the rest of the area this evening. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and weak thunderstorms near the cold front. Later tonight, we’ll see an increase in lower level clouds with a continue slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

