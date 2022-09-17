Read full article on original website
SU looks to improve offensive efficiency amid conference play stretch
In a 2-1 victory over Merrimack, Syracuse had an 11-minute period where it missed seven shots, four of which were saved by the keeper. During the match, SU missed offensive opportunities consistently because of...
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week
No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse's third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season's first Defensive Player of the Week.
Film Review: How Syracuse’s offense pulled off a last-minute win over Purdue
After going nearly three quarters without a touchdown, Syracuse scored 29 points in the game's final 18 minutes to come back against Purdue. This came as a result of two different Orange offensive outlooks. Its first half run heavy offense only produced a field goal.
SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week
Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson earned College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. He notched two goals and one assist in SU's wins over No. 1 Clemson and Niagara, and he leads the Orange with nine points this season.
Babers rules out Isaiah Jones for year, talks familiarity with Virginia
Head coach Dino Babers said he might have passed away three or four times from stress on the sidelines as he watched Syracuse and Purdue flip the scoreboard back-and-forth on Saturday. Following a rollercoaster 32-29 win over the Boilermakers, Babers took to the podium, complimenting a "well coached" Purdue team and noting the win came down to the kicking game, turnovers and penalties.
Courtney Jackson mastered his skills as a receiver through his hometown resources
David Williams rushed to Courtney Jackson's house after hearing that Jackson's mom, Jori, had gone into cardiac arrest. Jackson, who just received the life-changing phone call from his dad Derrick, was in...
Brothers Nathan and Sam Lawler reunite as teammates at Syracuse
Nathan and Sam Lawler don't like being too flashy when they run. "They both have that humble, quiet ferocity that is really emblematic of some classic distance runners," said Chris Compson, the pair's high school coach. "(They're) guys who refuse to show very much of any emotion and have the stoic approach to racing."
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York's transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Syracuse Stage musical ‘How to Dance in Ohio’ breaks barriers with its debut
In 2017, composer Jacob Yandura was aimlessly scrolling on HBO, seeking a mindless television escape to relax and unwind before turning in for the night. That was when a documentary entitled "How To Dance In Ohio," caught his eye.
‘For the vibes’: Students revel in droves at Juice Jam 2022
Sophia Herrera and Nyobi Boddie arrived at Juice Jam excited to see Doechii, one of their favorite artists, take the stage. But the rapper quickly surpassed their expectations when she invited them on stage to perform "Spookie Coochie."
Functional pottery, tea come to the Everson through ‘Curious Vessels’ exhibit
Artwork in most museums stays in a case, preventing visitors from touching it regardless of the artist's original intention. But at the Curious Vessels exhibit, visitors can use cups that would usually only be on display to serve themselves tea. The exhibition, which will be in the Everson Museum...
SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students
Paying $58,440 in tuition for Syracuse University seems like quite a lot of money, but the cost of attendance is ultimately worth the University’s amenities and priorities. The total billable cost of attendance to Syracuse University being $77,305 and tuition being $58,440 per year can really make us SU students wonder what we are paying for. The average tuition of private colleges in the United States is $39,723, nearly $20,000 less than at SU. I set out to find out exactly what we are paying for and now believe that what we are paying is worth it.
University Hill, Westcott residents concerned about SU’s recent demolitions
Syracuse University completed the demolition of a home located at 813 Comstock Ave. in August. Three years ago, SU demolished nine buildings on the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue. The demolitions along the eastern edge...
Female Muslim students call for increased accommodations in SU pools
Syracuse University student Hawa Omar never learned how to swim. When Omar arrived at SU, she was excited to learn, but quickly discovered The Barnes Center at the Arch's pool is not accessible to Muslim women like herself.
SCSD community debate recent security increase’s impact on students
Though they usually aren't in his classroom, Joe Bennett, a Syracuse City School District teacher and candidate for the Onondaga County legislature, said he's seen the way sentries and Student Resource Officers have policed students and observed the guards around the building.
Members of Women in Leadership Initiative eager to build community, develop skills
Following the coronavirus pandemic, many women working at Syracuse University needed to re-establish connections with their female colleagues, said Uvrashi Bhattacharya, a staff member in Syracuse University's finance and administrative services office. To combat...
University Union needs to diversify the music genres it brings to students
This weekend, thousands of Syracuse University students were decked out in stylish outfits, crammed together in a hot mosh pit at Skytop arena. Why, you may ask? All because of the fall-favorite SU event, Juice Jam, an event hosted by University Union, a programming board run by students. For those who may not know, Juice Jam is not a low budget event. UU works hard to seek well-known artists to perform concerts for the music festival, making it a special treat for SU students.
Chancellor proposes process to revoke honorary degrees at USen meeting
Syracuse University Provost Gretchen Ritter announced Wednesday that there are currently 74 self-reported active student COVID-19 cases and 26 faculty and staff cases on campus. Only students that report their positive cases to the Barnes...
Test your smarts, sing your heart out and other fun activities this week
Support mental health awareness and get in touch with your creativity at Chalk the Walk on the Shaw Quadrangle. From Sunday to Saturday, the community is welcome to decorate the walkways along the Quad with uplifting messages and art to encourage wellness and reduce the stigma around mental illness.
Student Association, Barnes Center partner to expand STI testing initiative
The Syracuse University Student Association and the Barnes Center at the Arch partnered this semester to expand the Get Yourself Tested Initiative and make testing more accessible. Before the program, testing availability was limited to...
